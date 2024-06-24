 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS First Drive: The SUV Sweet Spot For Price And Power

I alternate between Sport and Sport Plus modes on these roads to eke out the most performance. In each, throttle response is more immediate, the dampers stiffer, and the steering gets more heft. These roads feature undulations in the pavement just before a few tight turns. The PASM keeps the car controlled through these imperfections so I don't have to wait for the Cayenne to settle before I add my steering inputs.

So too goes the transmission. There are paddle shifters here which are fun, but it's not like I can shift any faster than the computer can. It will downshift on its own on braking–the carbon ceramic brakes here are touchy but excellent–ensuring I have access to the power as a squeeze on the throttle out of the turn. Lather, rinse, repeat.

If you really want to get into the jazz, the coupe will allow you to simplify and add lightness with one of three Lightweight packages. You'll spend up to $11,000 to shave up to 55 pounds off the chassis. I've always said the easiest way to shed weight is to get divorced, but if you're happy with your partner and like driving, one of these packages might be worth it to you.

However, all good things must end as I head back to the hotel. I've had my GT fun, now it's time for the comfy S features to take center stage. Normal mode tones everything down a notch or two. The throttle is muted, the transmission more eager to stay away from the higher rpms. However, I can still hear that great V8 burble and there is still more than enough grunt to whip around slower-moving cars on the highway. My only wish is for the optional massaging seats.