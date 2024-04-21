2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS Targets The Sports SUV Sweet Spot With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

It's been a year since Porsche gave a thorough mid-cycle update for its 2024 model year Porsche Cayenne. Perhaps the most important addition in the last update was the return of the V8 engine on the Cayenne S in place of the older 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Porsche also increased the power output of the V6 engine by 13 hp while producing 50 Nm of additional torque over the outgoing models.

Other updates included subtle exterior styling changes and comprehensive changes to the interiors, including a redesigned dashboard with a new 12.6-inch gauge cluster. Following this update, the entire Cayenne lineup constituted five different models: the standard Cayenne, the Cayenne E-Hybrid, the Cayenne S, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

One year since the last update, Porsche has announced the addition of new Cayenne GTS models to the Cayenne lineup. According to the company, this updated GTS lineup consists of driver-focused vehicles with a more powerful V8 engine and enhanced standard equipment levels. While the more powerful engine is a crucial change, Porsche claims that these cars have been built focusing on road performance. Every aspect of the car, from the design elements and engine to the suspension setup, is tuned for comfort and practicality.