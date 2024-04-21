2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS Targets The Sports SUV Sweet Spot With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine
It's been a year since Porsche gave a thorough mid-cycle update for its 2024 model year Porsche Cayenne. Perhaps the most important addition in the last update was the return of the V8 engine on the Cayenne S in place of the older 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Porsche also increased the power output of the V6 engine by 13 hp while producing 50 Nm of additional torque over the outgoing models.
Other updates included subtle exterior styling changes and comprehensive changes to the interiors, including a redesigned dashboard with a new 12.6-inch gauge cluster. Following this update, the entire Cayenne lineup constituted five different models: the standard Cayenne, the Cayenne E-Hybrid, the Cayenne S, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.
One year since the last update, Porsche has announced the addition of new Cayenne GTS models to the Cayenne lineup. According to the company, this updated GTS lineup consists of driver-focused vehicles with a more powerful V8 engine and enhanced standard equipment levels. While the more powerful engine is a crucial change, Porsche claims that these cars have been built focusing on road performance. Every aspect of the car, from the design elements and engine to the suspension setup, is tuned for comfort and practicality.
The 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS: What's new?
The most significant change to the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS is the updated 4.0 liter, twin-turbo engine, which has received significant upgrades compared to its predecessors. On the 2025 Cayenne GTS, this engine makes 493 horsepower (40 more than its predecessor) and 487 lb.-ft of torque (30 lb.-ft more than its predecessor). The car also gets Porsche's Tiptronic S automatic transmission, which now claims quicker gear shift times, enabling faster acceleration. The Porsche GTS now claims a 0-60 mph time of just 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 171 mph.
Porsche has made extensive modifications to the suspension setup of the Cayenne GTS. The car now features an air suspension exclusively fine-tuned for the GTS model. This suspension setup features an adaptive damper system and offers the company's proprietary Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus System, which lets customers reduce the ride height by up to 10mm.
The Porsche Cayenne GTS has several distinctive design elements to make it stand out among other Cayennes. These include distinctive rocker panels, window surrounds, and wheel arch extensions. The car also gets the GTS model designation on the door and at the rear. Porsche has also changed the color of the tip of the exhaust system, which now comes in a dark bronze tone, as opposed to the black color that the older GTS versions came with. All 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS models get 21-inch RS Spyder wheels.
Another distinctive design element is the adaptive rear spoiler, offered on the Cayenne GTS Coupe models. These models also get an optional Sport Exhaust System as well.
2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS: Other interesting bits, pricing and availability
Other features of the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS that are worth mentioning include incorporating the updated Porsche Driver Experience Suite, which includes a curved instrument cluster and an optional passenger display. The car also gets a high-end Bose surround sound audio system and supports ambient lighting.
Those interested in the Cayenne GTS Coupe might want to know that this variant can be ordered with a Sport Exhaust System. Also included are Lightweight Sport Packages, which allow users to add a lightweight roof, a rear diffuser made of carbon fiber, and reduced sound insulation. These packages can also help buyers reduce the overall weight of the car by a significant 55 pounds.
While the company has yet to confirm the availability dates, we know that customers can order 2025 Porsche Cayenne models in the next few weeks. Porsche has confirmed that these models are expected to reach Porsche Centers across the U.S. by fall 2024. As for pricing, the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS has an MSRP of $124,900. Opting for the Coupe variant will cost you slightly more, thanks to its MSRP of $129,500. As always, this pricing excludes tax, registration, and dealer charges.