2024 Genesis G70 First Drive: Real Luxury, Great Value, Confusing Values

Of course, the way I began my day with the G70 was at 110 miles an hour down the back straight at Apex, which revealed the car's performance strengths. Those Brembos are indeed worth having, with a gentle initial bite that is easy to modulate all the way to ABS-inducing force. The suspension — electronically-dampened on the top-model 3.3T Sport Prestige I was driving — coordinates nicely with the optional Pilot Sport 4 tires and pleasantly stiff chassis to deliver sure-footed cornering performance. The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 is righteously quick out of a corner, and the Sport Prestige offers a mechanical LSD, which helps significantly with putting that power to the pavement.

It's what surrounds this chassis and drivetrain that demonstrates that Genesis wasn't really aiming for the track-day crowd. The eight-speed transmission refuses to hold gears, even in Sport+ mode. Shifts are fairly quick but even under ridiculously hard braking, the transmission steadfastly refused to feed me downshifts with nearly the aggression I'd want on a spirited drive, much less a track day. The steering rack on the 3.3T has a variable-ratio — larger in the center, smaller on the ends — which makes it difficult to make mid-corner adjustments consistently, as I could never know how much steering angle any given correction would actually result in. That rack is also fairly silent as far as communicating understeer, with only tire noise and a general lack of desire to turn-in as the hints that I was on the verge of plowing with the front. This is unfortunate, as the weight of the V6 makes the G70 really understeer.

Sport+ mode is also probably going to be a disappointment for rear-wheel-drive buyers; the traction control is "off" but angle is extremely heavily policed, to the point that aiming the car with the throttle is a non-starter at anything above 35 MPH. (This is more aggressive than some competitors are with the traction control on.) Drift mode is available on all-wheel-drive models, but as my track car was the purist-preference rear-wheel-drive model, I couldn't actually find out how aggressive that setting was.