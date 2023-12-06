2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country Review: You Don't Need An SUV

With genuinely "bad" cars generally a thing of the past, these days, a purchase decision can come down to feelings more than features. Certainly, price plays a big role, along with running costs and practicality, but equally important is how a new vehicle tickles you emotionally when you're behind the wheel (or just glancing back at it in a parking lot).

Like most automakers, Volvo is busy reinventing its range for an all-electric future. More accurately, though, it's reinventing a certain category of its cars for that future. With SUVs and crossovers already making the lion's share of new vehicle sales, you'd be forgiven for assuming there's no place for anything else in today's market.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Fans of the offbeat, however, know Volvo doesn't just have electric SUVs to play with right now. The 2024 V90 Cross Country may not be new, in either the grand scheme of electrification or just Volvo's current line-up, but as outliers go, it's an unexpectedly charming one.