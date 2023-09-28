2024 Hyundai Kona N Line Review: Bigger, Bolder, Better

American drivers don't hate small cars, they just don't particularly enjoy being reminded that they're driving one. Witness, by way of example, the current crop of subcompact crossovers: all scaled to suit urban and suburban owners alike, yes, but generally dressing their diminutive practicality in the aesthetic of bigger, thirstier, and usually more expensive SUVs that automakers know buyers are drawn to.

It's a strategy Hyundai has taken to heart with the 2024 Kona N Line. Even if the original Kona felt a little like a hatchback indulging in crossover cosplay, the dress-up strategy clearly worked: in the U.S., it was the automaker's fifth most popular model in sales last year. Aggressive pricing and a healthy warranty certainly didn't hurt, either.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the 2024 Kona, the second-generation crossover leans into a winning strategy, with an emphasis on strategic. The new Kona makes sure to focus on addressing some of the biggest criticisms of the old model.