2024 Hyundai Kona First Drive: Affordable Compact Crossover Avoids Mission Creep

Not every car needs to introduce new technology, or be clothed in industry buzzwords, to be noteworthy. Sometimes just being a good car, without being boring, is enough. For the past few years, that's exactly what the Hyundai Kona has delivered.

Launched in 2018, the Kona is one of many small crossover SUVs that essentially trick image-conscious consumers into buying small hatchbacks by combining the form factor of those cars with more rugged styling that says "active lifestyle" rather than "cheap." The first-generation Kona distinguished itself with unique styling, a well-executed EV variant, and a high-quality driving experience unusual for these entry-level vehicles.

After five years on sale, though, the Kona is due for a redesign. And with its competitive set more crowded than ever—Hyundai says it now numbers 20 models—the redesign needed to be thorough. So Hyundai completely changed the styling, made the 2024 Kona bigger to increase cargo space, and gave it new infotainment hardware that will soon propagate to the rest of Hyundai's lineup.