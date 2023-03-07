Hyundai Gave The 2024 Kona EV A Bigger Battery, But More Range Isn't The Only Increase

After months of teasing glimpses, Hyundai has finally unveiled the second-generation of its popular Kona SUV, which has not only grown larger, but smarter. The new Kona is unique in that it was developed as an EV first and foremost, with the hybrid and internal combustion engine versions adapted from the EV's architecture. All three propulsion methods will also be available in Hyundai's sporty N Line trim as well.

Focusing on the all-electric 2024 Kona, two battery options will be offered: a standard range 48.4 kWh battery that provides a 213 mile range, and a long-range version with a 65.4 kWh battery that increases driving distance to 304 miles. Do note that these range figures were measured using the European WLTP method. The United States' EPA ranges will likely be approximately 10% lower since EPA testing more closely replicates real-world driving conditions.

Even so, the 2024 Kona Electric long-range variant — which is likely the only version that will be sold in North America — will slightly eclipse the current generation's EPA range estimate of 258 miles. This modest bump in range becomes more impressive when you consider that the 2024 model is much more spacious than the outgoing model, growing by nearly seven inches in length overall.