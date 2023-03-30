2024 Hyundai Sonata Makes Official Debut, With Sharp New Styling
The 2024 model year of the Hyundai Sonata has been revealed in all of its glory ahead of its global launch in the latter half of this year.
From the outside, the car has been completely changed from the 2023 model, featuring a more angular grille and light setup, more like the brand's Ioniq line of electric vehicles, which is even more evident in the sportier N-Line.
The interior, according to a press release from Hyundai, will feature ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and an option 12-speaker Bose sound system. Plus, drivers will have the option of a 12-inch heads-up display that will project metrics like speed, navigation, and other important information right on the windshield. All updates to the system can be downloaded wirelessly through over-the-air updates. Hyundai also states that the new Sonata will be available with Remote Smart Parking Assist, which allows the driver to remotely move their car forwards or backward out of tight parking spots.
The 2024 Sonata is available in 10 different exterior colors, which Hyundai says were inspired by the latest and greatest in the field of aircraft. Engine choices include a 2.5-liter engine for the base models, a 2-liter hybrid drivetrain, and a hotter turbocharged 2.5-liter motor for the N-Line. Hyundai designed the exterior to be as aerodynamic as possible which leads to a more stable and fuel-efficient ride compared to previous generations of the midsize.
On the safety end, the Sonata features all the safety touches one would expect from a modern automaker like rear cross-traffic alerts, blind spot assists, lane assists, and a smart cruise control system that uses the vehicle's onboard navigation program to set the speed. The Sonata will also come equipped with Hyundai's Highway Driving Assist.
As of now, Hyundai has not announced a price for the base model, hybrid, or N-Line of the Sonata. For comparison, the base mode 2023 Sonata carries an MSRP of $25,250.