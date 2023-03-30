2024 Hyundai Sonata Makes Official Debut, With Sharp New Styling

The 2024 model year of the Hyundai Sonata has been revealed in all of its glory ahead of its global launch in the latter half of this year.

From the outside, the car has been completely changed from the 2023 model, featuring a more angular grille and light setup, more like the brand's Ioniq line of electric vehicles, which is even more evident in the sportier N-Line.

The interior, according to a press release from Hyundai, will feature ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and an option 12-speaker Bose sound system. Plus, drivers will have the option of a 12-inch heads-up display that will project metrics like speed, navigation, and other important information right on the windshield. All updates to the system can be downloaded wirelessly through over-the-air updates. Hyundai also states that the new Sonata will be available with Remote Smart Parking Assist, which allows the driver to remotely move their car forwards or backward out of tight parking spots.