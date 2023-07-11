2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Review: Rugged Little SUV Gets More Of The Good Stuff

The best thing about the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is that it's more or less the same as it ever was. All of the new Crosstrek's changes were the direct result of customer feedback, and because of this, sales of the compact crossover are still super strong. Through June of this year, the Crosstrek was Subaru's second-best-selling vehicle, behind the always-on-top Outback wagon. And now that the new Crosstrek Sport and Limited models are ready and raring to go, that momentum is only poised to get stronger.

A quick refresher: Subaru launched the third-generation Crosstrek earlier this year in Base and Premium trims, powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-4 engine. The Sport and Limited, which are now arriving at dealers, have a 2.5-liter engine, but more importantly, are built in a separate plant. Base and Premium Crosstreks come from Gunma, Japan, while Sport and Limited versions are born in Lafayette, Indiana. Production timing for the two engine variants was staggered slightly, but now, all four trim levels are alive and well. A fifth variant, the ready-to-get-dirty Crosstrek Wilderness, arrives later this year.