5 Features Of The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek That Outdoor Adventurers Will Love
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek marks the third generation of the Japanese automaker's popular compact SUV. Subaru has sold over a million Crosstreks since the first-gen, Impreza-based model debuted in 2013. Moreover, the Crosstrek has become Subaru's bread and butter, with over 155,000 units sold in 2022. While it closely resembles the outgoing variant in the looks department, the 2024 Crosstrek has enough styling, performance, and equipment differences to make it worthy of Subaru's top-selling throne.
The Crosstrek Base and Premium trims have a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated Boxer four engine under the hood, good for about 152 horsepower. Meanwhile, Crosstrek Sport and Limited trims get a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated Boxer four-banger with 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. In addition, all Crosstreks have an eight-speed CVT automatic transmission as Subaru ditched the manual gearbox option for 2024.
It would have been superb if the new Crosstrek had a turbocharged Boxer engine, but Crosstrek buyers have different priorities. Nevertheless, if the pseudo-SUV countenance is not a dead giveaway, the Crosstrek could go beyond smooth tarmac with nary a complaint, making it suitable for outdoor adventurers. Here are five of the Crosstrek's best features that make it ideal for any active lifestyle.
Symmetrical AWD with torque vectoring
All 2024 Subaru Crosstreks have the brand's symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain, a necessary ingredient that enables the essential traction and grip to conquer inhospitable terrain. Moreover, Subaru added active torque vectoring and its SI-DRIVE driving modes to deliver custom drive settings on sand, dirt, grass, or mud.
In addition, Subaru's driver-selectable X-Mode with hill descent control offers better stability on inclines or slippery terrain. At the same time, the standard Start Assist feature allows better control when pulling away on a hill.
Dual-Function X-Mode
The Subaru Crosstrek Sport and Limited have Dual-Function X-Mode. According to Subaru, dual-function X-Mode sticks to a lower gear, delays the throttle response, splits the torque evenly between the front and back, and automatically applies the brakes to the slipping wheels.
The Crosstrek's Dual-Function X-Mode has two settings: Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud. The former is like cruise control for off-road surfaces, particularly when going downhill. Meanwhile, the latter allows a certain degree of wheelspin to escape muddy or challenging terrain.
Generous Ground Clearance
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has 8.7 inches of ground clearance to overcome road obstacles on the tarmac and the beaten path. Underneath is a revised Subaru Global Platform with a complete inner frame construction, stronger welds, and more structural adhesives. As a result, Subaru claims the 2024 Crosstrek has a stiffer architecture than the outgoing model and delivers 10% better torsional rigidity than before.
Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness
You can think of the Crosstrek Wilderness as the more hardcore sibling with 9.3 inches of ground clearance, custom long-travel shock absorbers, and 17-inch custom wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain rubber. Furthermore, Crosstrek Wilderness has a standard ladder-type roof rack with a 700-pound static load limit.
The Wilderness has a 2.5-liter Boxer engine under the hood, and it gets a new differential with a 4.11 final drive ratio for its symmetrical all-wheel drive system. It's not a truck, but the Crosstrek Wilderness could tow up to 3,500 pounds, thanks to a new transmission oil cooler.
Trail-rated equipment
The base Subaru Crosstrek starts at around $26,290 and features steering-responsive LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a dual 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay with Android Auto. The Crosstrek Premium adds LED fog lamps, ladder-type roof rails, and an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen for about $27,440.
But for $30,290, the Crosstrek Sport unlocks the burlier 2.5-liter Boxer engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel, and dual-function X-Mode with hill descent control. The range-topping Limited gets perforated leather upholstery, LED running lights, and LED turn signals for $32,190.
Finally, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness starts at around $33,290. It includes a matte black anti-glare hood decal, custom Hex-design fog lights, a metal front skid plate, a burlier front grille, and aggressive fender claddings. Moreover, the interior features water-resistant upholstery, a black headliner, and bright copper accents.