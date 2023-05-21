5 Features Of The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek That Outdoor Adventurers Will Love

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek marks the third generation of the Japanese automaker's popular compact SUV. Subaru has sold over a million Crosstreks since the first-gen, Impreza-based model debuted in 2013. Moreover, the Crosstrek has become Subaru's bread and butter, with over 155,000 units sold in 2022. While it closely resembles the outgoing variant in the looks department, the 2024 Crosstrek has enough styling, performance, and equipment differences to make it worthy of Subaru's top-selling throne.

The Crosstrek Base and Premium trims have a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated Boxer four engine under the hood, good for about 152 horsepower. Meanwhile, Crosstrek Sport and Limited trims get a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated Boxer four-banger with 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. In addition, all Crosstreks have an eight-speed CVT automatic transmission as Subaru ditched the manual gearbox option for 2024.

It would have been superb if the new Crosstrek had a turbocharged Boxer engine, but Crosstrek buyers have different priorities. Nevertheless, if the pseudo-SUV countenance is not a dead giveaway, the Crosstrek could go beyond smooth tarmac with nary a complaint, making it suitable for outdoor adventurers. Here are five of the Crosstrek's best features that make it ideal for any active lifestyle.