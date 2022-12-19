2024 Hyundai Kona Revealed With Big Electric Bias
Hyundai has given the public a peek at its future with the 2024 Hyundai Kona, a model the automaker says sports an "EV-derived, futuristic design." It's easy to see the Kona design cues that clearly set the foundation for this futuristic makeover, which was formed with the EV variant of the vehicle taking center stage. According to Hyundai, it'll offer the upcoming model year in a total of four variants, including one with a traditional gas engine (ICE), as well as the all-electric variant, a hybrid, and the "sporty" N Line variant.
Focusing on the EV variant, the automaker says the 2024 Kona is nearly six inches longer than the previous offering, as well as around an inch wider. The wheelbase has been extended, too, with an increase of around 2.3 inches. Regardless of which variant you choose, Hyundai says it'll be "tech-centric" due to adapting the EV design to accommodate the hybrid, ICE, and N Line options. With that said, the models aren't identical, and buyers can expect some key style differences between the variants, all of them designed to offer buyers more of what it refers to as "interior living space."
EV design lays the foundation for urban aesthetic
Though we'll have to wait for more details, which Hyundai promises to deliver "in the coming months," the automaker has shed light on many aspects of the 2024 Kona and what buyers can expect. The automaker has put quite a bit of focus on the model's interior, promising a "21st-century urban design aesthetic" complete with a pair of 12.3-inch displays and a floating horizontal C-Pad. The automaker likewise describes the Kona's "living space" as both uncluttered and versatile.
Moving to the exterior, the subcompact SUV is the first Hyundai model to sport a Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp — if you're focusing on the EV variant, at least. The Seamless Horizon Lamp found across all four variants is present on the front and rear of the 2024 Kona. The hybrid and ICE variants include a combo of black wheel arch cladding and what Hyundai describes as a "bold and rugged bumper," while the N Line comes with sportier options like a black roof and side mirrors combined with "more aggressive front and rear designs." Talking about the upcoming model, Hyundai Design Center's Executive VP SangYup Lee said, "KONA has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle supporter."