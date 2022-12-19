2024 Hyundai Kona Revealed With Big Electric Bias

Hyundai has given the public a peek at its future with the 2024 Hyundai Kona, a model the automaker says sports an "EV-derived, futuristic design." It's easy to see the Kona design cues that clearly set the foundation for this futuristic makeover, which was formed with the EV variant of the vehicle taking center stage. According to Hyundai, it'll offer the upcoming model year in a total of four variants, including one with a traditional gas engine (ICE), as well as the all-electric variant, a hybrid, and the "sporty" N Line variant.

Hyundai

Focusing on the EV variant, the automaker says the 2024 Kona is nearly six inches longer than the previous offering, as well as around an inch wider. The wheelbase has been extended, too, with an increase of around 2.3 inches. Regardless of which variant you choose, Hyundai says it'll be "tech-centric" due to adapting the EV design to accommodate the hybrid, ICE, and N Line options. With that said, the models aren't identical, and buyers can expect some key style differences between the variants, all of them designed to offer buyers more of what it refers to as "interior living space."