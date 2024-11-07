2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: A Style-Forward Truck With One Big Issue

If you want something utilitarian, relatively small, easy to drive, with a few pickup truck features, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz should be near the top of your list. Based on the same platform as the Tucson SUV, the Santa Cruz is Hyundai's version of a small pickup truck (and it just so happens to top the list of smallest trucks currently available in the United States). It comes exclusively in a crew-cab configuration and it offers the utility of a small pickup-truck bed along with meaningful stats like a towing capacity as high as 5,000 pounds.

Advertisement

The 2025 Santa Cruz has no shortage of modern tech and a full suite of standard safety features, and it's available with a peppy turbocharged engine that gives it some extra driving character. Underneath, it uses unibody construction that's more like a traditional car or crossover-SUV, which means it has an impressively smooth ride and a quiet interior. Traditional midsize pickup trucks use body-on-frame construction which is more robust, but has drawbacks when it comes to comfort and efficiency.

Trucks like the Tacoma, Frontier, Ranger, and Colorado all outperform the Santa Cruz when it comes to tasks like towing and hauling, but they have a hard time keeping up when it comes to fuel economy and overall comfort. Thankfully, the Santa Cruz has some serious competitors amongst unibody pickups, in the form of the Ford Maverick and the Honda Ridgeline – both of which offer unique appeal.

Advertisement