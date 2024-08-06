3 Popular Pickup Trucks Like The Ford Ranger With A Towing Capacity Of 7,500 Lbs

Full-size trucks are the most popular vehicles in America. They're capable of towing massive trailers, hauling all sorts of weight in the bed, and they're available with all sorts of luxury features to keep passengers comfortable. But recently, midsize trucks have gained some ground, offering many similar creature comforts, impressive off-roading, lower starting prices, and robust towing and hauling capabilities of their own. One of the freshest midsize trucks is the new 2024 Ford Ranger, redesigned and thoroughly modernized for its fifth generation. And while highly capable trims like the Ford Ranger Raptor grab the headlines, the standard truck is hard at work, offering some serious towing and hauling. With an optional towing package, the Ranger can tow as much as 7,500 pounds — an impressive for any midsize pickup truck.

Smaller car-based trucks like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz top out at 4,000 and 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, respectively. Towing is capped at 5,000 pounds for the unibody Honda Ridgeline. Even a direct rival in the midsize segment like the newest Tacoma falls short of the Ranger's big towing numbers, topping out at 6,500 pounds of towing capability. The Nissan Frontier? Its maximum towing capacity is 6,640 pounds — respectable, but still not enough to keep up with the Ranger. So which midsize trucks can pull as much as (or more than) the Ford Ranger?