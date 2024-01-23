Everything Jeep Owners Need To Know About Chrysler's 3.6 Pentastar Engine

Nothing is without fault. While the Pentastar V6 is largely reliable, there are some things to keep an eye on.

Some Pentastar V6 engines are prone to rocker arm failure. If you hear a ticking or tapping sound from the engine's top end or you have a misfire, this could be your issue. This may also cause a check engine light with a diagnostic code indicating a misfire. FCA addressed this issue with a technical service bulletin for repair in March of 2014, but some newer Pentastar engines are still experiencing this failure.

If the ticking sound isn't from a failing rocker arm, though, it could be far worse. Some Pentastar V6 engines experience all-out cylinder head failure. The left-side cylinder head on 0.5% of 2011 through 2013 model-year vehicles was subject to premature and excessive wear. FCA revised the cylinder heads to include hardened valve guides and seats in 2012. Since then, this issue has been very uncommon.

Finally, some Pentastar engines experienced failures from sand-casting production remnants that can clog radiators, water pumps, and even oil pumps. Unfortunately, this can cause complete destruction of the engine. However, it is not a commonly reported issue.

Overall, with over 10 million Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engines having been produced, it's safe to say the failure numbers are pretty minimal compared to the production numbers. As with any engine, take good care of it, and it will take good care of you.