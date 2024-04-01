Ford Ranger Raptor Vs. F-150 Raptor: How They Stack Up

Ford has been manufacturing vehicles under the "Raptor" nameplate since 2010. A name, by the way, that originated as a placeholder until the Special Vehicle Team (SVT) came up with something better. Needless to say, no other word ever conveyed precisely what the high-performance truck was all about. The Raptor moniker denotes a line of trucks that drivers can take on the road, but are powerful enough for those fun off-road excursions on the weekend.

Potential buyers looking for a Raptor are in for a treat when they see all the different options available. The Raptor line of trucks started with the F-150 — the Ranger and Bronco (not to be confused with the Everglades model) didn't join its ranks until 2019 and 2022, respectively. However, the Raptor version of the Ranger didn't debut in North America until 2023. Drivers in the United States have steadily lost favor for diesel engines over the years, prompting Ford to explore other markets with its diesel-powered midsize truck.

Now, when consumers aren't deciding between the traditional F-150 and its Raptor counterpart, they can compare the differences between the Raptor versions of the F-150 and Ranger. They might have a similar appearance inside and out, but under the hood is a different story.