5 Ways Ford's New 2024 Ranger Raptor Is A Bonafide Beast

Ford's Raptor family is gaining a new member, and while the 2024 Ranger Raptor may not be as large as its F-150 big sibling, that doesn't mean it's any less wild. Tested out on the Baja trails to prove its mettle, the most potent version of the Ranger may share a name with mainstream versions of the pickup, but there are plenty of changes that come along with the $59,960 price tag.

Some of those changes are plenty visible, with the new Ranger Raptor adopting an aggressive exterior design. Others are saved for under the swollen sheet metal, with a customized off-road-ready drivetrain that relies on terrain-tracking to adjust things like shock damping for maximum performance. Inside, though, Ford's newest Raptor is no hair-shirt experience, with more creature comforts than you might expect.

The end result is a pickup just as happy catching air out in the dunes, as it is mud-plugging through tough wilderness, while still being driver-friendly enough for maybe the most fearsome environment of all: the Costco parking lot.