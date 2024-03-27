2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Looks Tougher, But There's An Unforgivable Omission

Hyundai's ute, the Santa Cruz, just received a substantial aesthetic update for the 2025 model year. For starters, it looks a lot meaner with a redesigned grille, headlight, and fascia assembly. To capitalize on the off-road trend, there are a few upgrades to the XRT trim. Hyundai Santa Cruz XRTs enjoy a unique to-the-trim front grille, tow hooks, big ol' knobby off-road tires, unique 18-inch wheels, and a modified approach angle to better tackle any dunes you may come across.

The inside has been augmented a bit with the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a new infotainment and instrument display screen. The back seat now enjoys cupholders and more USB-C ports for all of the passengers' charging needs. Two new colors, Rockwood Green and Canyon Red, round out the 2025 changes for the Santa Cruz.

Better tech, more trims, and more color choices are all good for a relatively new car like the Santa Cruz. But Hyundai has made a glaring omission from the new ute: the addition of a hybrid or electrified drivetrain.