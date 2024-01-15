3 Little Known Features On The 2024 Ford Maverick You'll Want To Use
The Ford F-Series may still be the best-selling vehicle in the United States, according to Car and Driver, but that doesn't mean they are the only trucks in Ford's stable. For some, those trucks are just too large and impractical for day-to-day use, but they still want to be able to drive a pickup. That is why the company introduced the Ford Maverick a few years ago. This compact pickup truck sold over 94,000 units in the U.S. in 2023, which was a 26% increase from the previous year. By that trajectory, it looks like the truck will only grow in stature.
One might think that because this compact pickup truck offers less space than Ford's better-selling trucks, it may be an inferior product, but that isn't the case at all. In fact, the truck features plenty of exciting features that more than make up for the vehicle's relative lack of space. Below are just three that make the Maverick an enticing product for anyone out there looking for a new pickup truck and is on the fence about a vehicle that doesn't have the storied history that the F-Series does.
Underseat storage
The Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck. That means there will be a premium on how you utilize your space if you purchase one. With the smaller truck bed, you aren't going to be able to store as many things in there, either for fun or tools you may need at a moment's notice out on the road. Ford knows how important maximizing space is in this truck, so they have included a clever bit of storage within the main cabin of the truck.
As every model of the Maverick is a four-door truck with rear seating, Ford has built-in extra storage underneath the rear seats. If you pull them up, you will find two plastic bins to fill with whatever goods you need, from car tools to kid's toys and an always handy umbrella. This also makes for a great hiding spot for items you need to leave in your car that you are worried someone passing by might try to break in and steal. After all, few people think to lift up a seat that is normally fixed to the base of the vehicle. While it isn't the flashiest feature for an automobile, it is one of the most practical.
Wireless phone charging
Most car companies have become very good about including USB ports in their vehicles for people to plug in their phones for charging. We as a society are so reliant on our cell phones for so many things in our day-to-day lives that we constantly need a charge to keep us connected. However convenient these USB ports may be, you are still beholding to a cord, something that can get tangled up and torn in a frustrating manner.
Well, the Ford Maverick has implemented something typically only seen in more luxurious vehicles: a wireless charger. In front of the gear shift in the center console, you can lie your cell phone flat, which will charge it for you. No more are the days of worrying whether or not you remembered to bring a USB cord if you get behind the wheel of a Maverick.
However, that does not mean the Maverick has zero USB ports. It does, and that means you can charge more than one phone at a time. So, if you frequently travel with another person — or even a whole family — having that extra charging capacity is a major help.
Ford Integrated Tether System
For many people, what comes standard at the back of the center console would be enough, as it features two USB ports and an actual 110 V outlet. However, you may be dismayed not to see things like a rear cup holder. Much like the underseat storage bins, the Maverick has a way of maximizing space. The company has created the Ford Integrated Tether System or FITS for short.
This system entails an assortment of accessories attached to the back of that center console. This package includes things like a dual cupholder, a trash bin, and bag hooks, and you are able to switch out these items depending on your needs at the time. These can also be used in the underseat storage bins, as they also include attachments like bin dividers. You may purchase a car where some features just never get used, and this added flexibility allows you never to let that happen because you can tailor it to you rather than having something thrust upon you.