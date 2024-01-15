3 Little Known Features On The 2024 Ford Maverick You'll Want To Use

The Ford F-Series may still be the best-selling vehicle in the United States, according to Car and Driver, but that doesn't mean they are the only trucks in Ford's stable. For some, those trucks are just too large and impractical for day-to-day use, but they still want to be able to drive a pickup. That is why the company introduced the Ford Maverick a few years ago. This compact pickup truck sold over 94,000 units in the U.S. in 2023, which was a 26% increase from the previous year. By that trajectory, it looks like the truck will only grow in stature.

One might think that because this compact pickup truck offers less space than Ford's better-selling trucks, it may be an inferior product, but that isn't the case at all. In fact, the truck features plenty of exciting features that more than make up for the vehicle's relative lack of space. Below are just three that make the Maverick an enticing product for anyone out there looking for a new pickup truck and is on the fence about a vehicle that doesn't have the storied history that the F-Series does.