The History Of Ford's Maverick Marque: From Sports Cars To Trucks

According to Car and Driver, the best-selling vehicles in the United States — by a pretty wide margin — are the F-series pickup trucks from Ford. The F-150, in particular, has become something of an American automotive icon and probably the first image most people think of when they picture a pickup truck in their minds. Despite that being the smallest model of the F-series, it is still a rather large full-size pickup, and there are some folks out there who would like to drive a pickup but don't have a particular need for something so large because they live in an urban environment or just aren't hauling things all the time.

So, in 2021, Ford debuted the Ford Maverick, their new compact pickup truck. Ford's measurements of the Maverick make it a significantly smaller vehicle than the base F-150, as it is 10 inches shorter in length, over a foot narrower, and seven inches shorter in height. It is also dramatically lower in price, with a $10 thousand gap between the two at their most base levels.

This Ford Maverick is not the original Ford Maverick, though. However, it is the first time that name has been applied to a pickup truck. The name goes back to 1969 when it referred to a two-door sedan.