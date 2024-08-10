The 5 Smallest Pickup Trucks On The American Market In 2024

Trucks are a massive part of the American automotive market, and many of the most successful trucks are massive. Full size and heavy duty pickup trucks have continued to grow in size and capability in recent years, with some of the biggest ones (like the Ford F-450 Super Duty) measuring over 22 feet in length. The extra size and capability of these trucks are great for owners that need big pulling power. However, not every potential truck owner needs to tow a fifth-wheel trailer or haul around 2,000 pounds of concrete in the bed.

Advertisement

That's where smaller trucks come in. Compact trucks and their midsize brethren are generally less expensive than full size and heavy duty trucks, and fuel economy is much better too. If you live in the city, a smaller truck is easier to park, maneuver, and generally live with, but it'll still have you covered for weekend trips to the hardware store, or bringing your mountain bikes to the nearest trail. With that in mind, we've put together a list of the smallest pickup trucks you can buy in America today, defined by their length.

These are trucks for buyers with limited pickup-truck needs, and with limited space. We were going to limit the list to compact and midsize trucks, but it turns out that a short-bed single-cab full-size truck was one of the smallest you can buy today. Can you guess where it ended up on the list? Let's find out.

Advertisement