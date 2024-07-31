2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid AWD Is The Truck We've Been Waiting For (And It'll Tow, Too)

Until now, Ford's cool little Maverick truck was available with both all-wheel drive and as a hybrid, but not both. Now Ford has closed that gap for the 2025 model year, according to a press release. Front-wheel drive is enough for the most part, but no one can argue that having all the wheels spinning in your favor definitely gives some peace of mind, especially if you decide to go off-road or you live somewhere with frequent inclement weather. Plus, just because you want to save some gas money with the hybrid drivetrain, you shouldn't be stuck with a "lesser" truck with fewer options.

In addition to allowing the other set of wheels to give you some grip, Ford has added a few more options for 2025. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a bigger 13.2-inch infotainment screen, are also on the way as standard equipment. The Maverick will be fitted with the ability to receive OTA software updates over time as well.