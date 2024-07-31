2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid AWD Is The Truck We've Been Waiting For (And It'll Tow, Too)
Until now, Ford's cool little Maverick truck was available with both all-wheel drive and as a hybrid, but not both. Now Ford has closed that gap for the 2025 model year, according to a press release. Front-wheel drive is enough for the most part, but no one can argue that having all the wheels spinning in your favor definitely gives some peace of mind, especially if you decide to go off-road or you live somewhere with frequent inclement weather. Plus, just because you want to save some gas money with the hybrid drivetrain, you shouldn't be stuck with a "lesser" truck with fewer options.
In addition to allowing the other set of wheels to give you some grip, Ford has added a few more options for 2025. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a bigger 13.2-inch infotainment screen, are also on the way as standard equipment. The Maverick will be fitted with the ability to receive OTA software updates over time as well.
A host of changes for the new model year
Ford has really reworked the towing options for the Maverick as well. Now, the optional "4K Towing Package" like the name implies, gives the Maverick the ability to two upwards of 4,000 pounds — up from the 2,000 pounds the base model is capable of. The 4,000 pound towing package is available with both drivetrains. 4,000 pounds is plenty for light camper trailers, boats, and a particularly hefty trip to the hardware store. Without a trailer, the Maverick has a maximum of a 1,500-pound payload in the bed.
2025 will also see a host of small changes to the outside and inside, including a blackout package, some new interior color choices, and a new grille. The hybrid drivetrain, according to Ford, has 191 horsepower, 155 pound-feet of torque, and will net you an estimated 42 miles per gallon. All-wheel drive gets you an estimated 40 miles per gallon, making the Maverick one of the most efficient trucks you can buy. It's essentially a Toyota Prius you can tow a trailer with. Ford says that ordering begins tomorrow, August 1, 2024, with deliveries later this year. Base model 2024 Ford Maverick trucks will start at a very reasonable $26,295.