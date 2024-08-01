2025 Maverick Lobo Gives Ford's Smallest Truck A Performance Bump (But It's No Raptor)
Off-roading can be a blast, and it's one of the best perks of owning a pickup truck, but let's be honest — most of the time you're likely driving on the road, not off it. That's precisely why Ford is focusing on on-road performance with the 2025 Maverick Lobo. The new lineup of Mavericks is bringing a bunch of improvements, including an all-wheel drive version of the Ford Maverick Hybrid. The fuel efficiency of the hybrid trim is certainly one reason the Ford Maverick has become one of the most popular trucks in the country. However, its practicality for day-to-day driving is another reason it has also become so beloved by drivers.
By testing components from other performance-oriented Ford vehicles and tweaking the springs and suspension, the automaker's engineers have boosted the on-road performance of the 2025 Maverick Lobo, which now sports on-road tuned suspension with tuned stocks and a lowered ride height. The Lobo is a 1/2-inch and 1.2 inches lower in the front and rear, respectively, compared to the Maverick, while the roof height is 0.8 inches lower. Combined with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, the result is a pickup that rides like a performance car — though it still doesn't have the oomph of an F-150 Raptor.
Orders for the new Maverick Lobo begin on August 1, with deliveries starting in early 2025 and later availability for a high-configuration model. The standard 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo starts at $35,000, with the high configuration priced at $40,495.
The new Maverick includes a Lobo mode inspired by autocross and drifting
The 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine of the Ford Maverick Lobo delivers 238 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 275 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. While this is a significant bump from the 191 targeted horsepower you can expect from the Maverick Hybrid, it still doesn't come close to the power of a truck like the Ford F-150 Raptor R, which can put out a ridiculous 720 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque with its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.
While it may not be able to boast jaw-dropping specs like that, the performance-tuned steering of the 2025 Maverick Lobo will still make you feel like you're behind the wheel of a performance car. The truck even comes with a Lobo drive mode that improves cornering performance, grip, and stability to help minimize understeer. Inspired by drifting and autocross, Lobo mode activates the Maverick's torque vectoring through a twin-clutch rear drive unit that's also used on the Bronco Sport. This torque vectoring reduces the capability of the truck's stability control system, which is why Lobo mode is meant only for driving on closed courses — similar to Ford's Mustang track mode.
The larger radiator and fan from the Maverick's 4K towing package have been integrated into the Lobo, along with a transmission oil cooler, to upgrade the overall cooling system — allowing it to better handle performance driving. Plus, it sports bigger, enhanced brakes that integrate the dual-piston front brake calipers of the Focus ST that's sold in Europe.
The Maverick Lobo rocks a street-inspired design
Just as the 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo is tuned for on-road performance, it has a street design to match. Ford says the overall look of the new Maverick is inspired by the lowered truck designs of pickups made from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s, as well as the recent trend of Maverick drivers personalizing their vehicles. Compared to other Maverick trims, the Lobo has a unique front fascia, painted rear bumper, and rocker moldings that contrast with the truck's 19-inch black wheels and black-painted roof.
The interior was designed by Kristen Kennan, who has designed athletic shoes and used graffiti, street art, and streetwear trends as inspiration for the Lobo's overprint on the seats. They include Grabber Blue and Electric Lime accent stitching, plus the Lobo name embossed into the black driver and passenger seats. While the standard Lobo configuration will come with these street-inspired details, the high configuration includes additional perks like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as spray-in bed liners, a moonroof, a 360-degree camera, and Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver-assist technology. Additionally, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist will be included with the high configuration.
Pro Trailer Hitch Assist will control the Lobo's speed, steering, and braking while simultaneously using the rear camera and corner radars to perfectly align the hitch with a trailer coupler — making it a lot easier than trying to hitch a trailer by yourself. Similarly, Pro Trailer Backup Assist will take the stress and frustration out of backing up a trailer by allowing you to simply turn a knob to indicate which direction you'd like the trailer to go while in reverse. Both Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist become available in early 2025.