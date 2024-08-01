2025 Maverick Lobo Gives Ford's Smallest Truck A Performance Bump (But It's No Raptor)

Off-roading can be a blast, and it's one of the best perks of owning a pickup truck, but let's be honest — most of the time you're likely driving on the road, not off it. That's precisely why Ford is focusing on on-road performance with the 2025 Maverick Lobo. The new lineup of Mavericks is bringing a bunch of improvements, including an all-wheel drive version of the Ford Maverick Hybrid. The fuel efficiency of the hybrid trim is certainly one reason the Ford Maverick has become one of the most popular trucks in the country. However, its practicality for day-to-day driving is another reason it has also become so beloved by drivers.

By testing components from other performance-oriented Ford vehicles and tweaking the springs and suspension, the automaker's engineers have boosted the on-road performance of the 2025 Maverick Lobo, which now sports on-road tuned suspension with tuned stocks and a lowered ride height. The Lobo is a 1/2-inch and 1.2 inches lower in the front and rear, respectively, compared to the Maverick, while the roof height is 0.8 inches lower. Combined with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, the result is a pickup that rides like a performance car — though it still doesn't have the oomph of an F-150 Raptor.

Orders for the new Maverick Lobo begin on August 1, with deliveries starting in early 2025 and later availability for a high-configuration model. The standard 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo starts at $35,000, with the high configuration priced at $40,495.