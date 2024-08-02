2024 Nissan Ariya Review: Stuck In Leaf's Shadow

The interior, much like the exterior, is trying very hard to stand out with futuristic lighting accents and minimalism to the extreme. Nissan probably wanted to make the Ariya interior seem high-class and sophisticated. At best, it's boring, at worst it's trying to scream "look at me." On a practicality end, the minimalism isn't doing it much favors, but more on that later.

From behind the wheel, the Ariya is a perfectly adequate vehicle to drive and can even approach nice when it wants to, but it's mostly a snoozefest that struggles to set itself apart from other EV crossovers. The styling may turn people away in favor of the Tesla Model Y; the ride quality is worse than the Mach-E; and it's the polar opposite of the cool and chiseled Hyundai Ioniq 5. It doesn't stand out in any conceivable way, and while the Leaf could count on a relatively captive audience with minimal alternatives to choose from, the Ariya faces a very different marketplace.

The Nappa leather interior was certainly nice, and it wasn't at all torturous to drive for me or the passengers I ferried. Yet the cabin made it seem like there wasn't anywhere to easily put your phone, keys, or wallet. The center console opened up with the press of a button, but its motors were too slow and its dimensions too small to be useful: I just ended up using the cupholders for those tchotchkes. The integrated wireless charging pad didn't work reliably at charging my phone, but did do an exceptional job at making it really hot.