Should You Avoid Fast Charging Your EV All The Time?

The rise of electric vehicles is an important milestone in the automotive industry because it signifies a change toward environmentally friendly and economically sound transportation. Government support and rising sales are key indicators of market expansion and the growth of EVs. However, there are still several significant barriers that need to be overcome before EVs are fully adopted, including its high price, the scarcity of charging stations, and its limited range and long charging times. To try to work around the long charging times, some EV owners choose to fast-charge their cars, but there is a risk in doing this, as frequent fast charging can potentially accelerate EV battery deterioration.

There are several levels of charging for electric vehicles, which are categorized from one to three. Each is based on power output and charging speed. For level 1 trickle charging, it has the lowest voltage level at 120 volts, and its miles of range per hour is 4 to 5 miles. Level 2 is 240 volts and has a miles of range per hour of 12 to 80 miles, while level 3 is 480 plus volts, with a miles of range per hour of 60 to 100 miles in 20 minutes.

For the majority of EVs, fast charging is generally safe, but several factors could shorten battery life. Battery stress can be increased by charging in extremely hot or cold settings, especially if the battery is not preconditioned. Fast charging in warmer conditions can also speed up battery deterioration. A car battery can degrade if it is fast-charged while it is very hot, very cold, or at a full or low charge level, since batteries have greater resistance when charged from very low or almost full capacity.

