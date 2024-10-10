Will Charging An Electric Car Ever Be As Quick As Getting Gas?

Electric cars might seem like a new thing, but they've actually been around for over a century. Back in 1890, an Iowa chemist came up with an early electric vehicle that could up to 14 miles per hour. While it was a cool idea at the time, those early versions just couldn't keep up with the convenience, performance, and price of gas-powered cars, so they eventually disappeared from the spotlight.

Advertisement

Fast forward to today, and electric cars are back — better, smarter, and cooler. Carmakers have been able to iterate and transform the electric vehicle into something far more practical. They're quieter, easier to maintain, and often advertised as a more sustainable alternative to traditional internal combustion engine cars. Yet despite their modern appeal and clear benefits, EV adoption in the U.S. remains surprisingly low: In 2023, just 10% of new cars sold were electric, compared to an impressive 93% in Norway.

So, what's stopping Americans from making the switch to electric cars? For many people, it's the long amount of time it takes to charge an EV. A lot of drivers still can't fathom why they should shell out thousands of dollars only to go from filling a gas tank in under five minutes to waiting hours for a full charge. And then there's the issue of range anxiety: A full tank on an ICE car can take you a predictable number of miles every time, but an EV's range can fluctuate, especially in extreme weather.

Advertisement

However, what if charging an EV could be as fast as getting gas? Could this be the breakthrough that encourages more people to consider making the switch? And more importantly, is our current infrastructure even capable of supporting such a shift in demand?