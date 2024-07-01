Here's How Extreme Heat Can Affect Your EV Range

No car escapes extreme weather unscathed. As summer approaches and record-breaking temperatures once again grip the Northern Hemisphere, EV owners are confronting an unpleasant fact — hot weather can do a number on their vehicle's performance. While EV owners don't have to worry about their car's engine overheating, like those who drive cars with traditional combustion engines, they do have to plan ahead for their vehicles experiencing a possible reduction in range during hot weather.

According to AAA research, a temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit can cause the average EV's driving range to decrease by 17%, while the air conditioning is on, and in comparison to the range at 75 degrees Fahrenheit. A study by Recurrent paints an even bleaker picture, finding that EVs can suffer as much as a 20% to 30% decrease in range when temperatures soar above 95 degrees Fahrenheit. If you live in a part of the country that experiences milder temperatures in the summer, such as 90 degrees Fahrenheit or below, the heat will have very little impact on your EV's range.

Even the best electric vehicles from major brands can run into problems when the mercury rises, and as an EV driver, the last thing you want to deal with is being stranded without a charge because you weren't prepared for how hot weather could affect your EV's range. Being prepared before you hit the road this summer is the best way to ensure your EV gets you where you need to go without any problems.