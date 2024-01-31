Why Tesla Batteries May Not Charge In Subzero Temperatures (And What To Do About It)

Depending on where you live, bitter cold may be a way of life in the winter. However, what you may not have known when you bought your Tesla is that those frigid temperatures could keep you from getting where you need to be. When temperatures drop below zero, the driving range of electric vehicles (EVs) drops along with them. What's worse is that sometimes their batteries stop working altogether. As EVs become more commonplace, this can wreak havoc — preventing people from getting to work, causing lines at Tesla charging stations, and frustrating delays.

The cold weather can even take a toll on the amount of time spent charging an EV. According to CBS News Chicago, when asked about the effect of cold weather on his Tesla, one driver reported, "A charge that should take 45 minutes is taking two hours." This happens because the colder it is, the less energy EV batteries absorb. While extreme cold is one of the reasons your car battery keeps dying, the problem is more pronounced in EVs. All of this can become a significant headache for Tesla owners living in cold climates.