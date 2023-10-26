You'll Soon See More Tesla Superchargers At BP Stations As Two Companies Close $100b Deal
As part of BP's strategy to invest up to $1 billion in electric vehicle charging in the U.S. by 2023, the company has spent $100 million on Tesla Supercharger hardware in a new agreement with the EV company. BP is notably the first to buy Tesla hardware for independent EV charging networks. Starting in 2024, this hardware will roll out to sites under the BP umbrella, including TravelCenters of America, Ampm, and Amoco. It will also make an appearance at BP Pulse's Gigahubs in major areas and Hertz locations. BP has eyed Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix as the first installation cities for the newly purchased hardware.
BP will oversee the installation and operations of the Superchargers, which will feature the same 250 kW power output as Tesla V3 chargers. The company failed to mention if the newest V4 Superchargers will also be installed. All chargers will be equipped with Tesla's Magic Dock, making them compatible with Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port and Combined Charging System (CCS).
A win for Tesla owners
Despite competition from third-party charging companies, Tesla Superchargers are still the fastest way to charge a Tesla. Soon, Tesla won't be the only one to natively benefit from all Supercharges without needing an adapter, as the growing trend in the market is for EVs to adopt the now-standardized NACS plug, which was recently made the standard. Many big-name manufacturers, such as Jaguar, have adopted the charging plug. To accommodate, companies like Electrify America have offered cable solutions.
Many customers already prefer Tesla Superchargers, not just for their speed and compatibility but also for their convenience. BP is aware of this as it listed that the Superchargers it will install will have Plug and Charge protocol for convenience and security. The oil giant also stated that it would uphold the requirements set out by Tesla that allow the new charging stations to be featured on a Tesla vehicle's UI to help users find the stations.
In its press release, BP also explained that it is not slowing down its EV charging network's expansion plans, which have already increased the network by 150% since 2019. Additions to the network will be made in "high-demand locations, such as airports, major metropolitan areas, and bp-owned and operated properties along Alternative Fueling Corridors," according to Richard Bartlett, global CEO of BP Pulse. Sujay Sharma, CEO of BP Pulse Americas, also stated, "We remain open and committed to expanding alliances with EV industry leaders even further."