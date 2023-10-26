You'll Soon See More Tesla Superchargers At BP Stations As Two Companies Close $100b Deal

Despite competition from third-party charging companies, Tesla Superchargers are still the fastest way to charge a Tesla. Soon, Tesla won't be the only one to natively benefit from all Supercharges without needing an adapter, as the growing trend in the market is for EVs to adopt the now-standardized NACS plug, which was recently made the standard. Many big-name manufacturers, such as Jaguar, have adopted the charging plug. To accommodate, companies like Electrify America have offered cable solutions.

Many customers already prefer Tesla Superchargers, not just for their speed and compatibility but also for their convenience. BP is aware of this as it listed that the Superchargers it will install will have Plug and Charge protocol for convenience and security. The oil giant also stated that it would uphold the requirements set out by Tesla that allow the new charging stations to be featured on a Tesla vehicle's UI to help users find the stations.

In its press release, BP also explained that it is not slowing down its EV charging network's expansion plans, which have already increased the network by 150% since 2019. Additions to the network will be made in "high-demand locations, such as airports, major metropolitan areas, and bp-owned and operated properties along Alternative Fueling Corridors," according to Richard Bartlett, global CEO of BP Pulse. Sujay Sharma, CEO of BP Pulse Americas, also stated, "We remain open and committed to expanding alliances with EV industry leaders even further."