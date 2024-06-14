Expert Predicts Game-Changing Breakthrough For EVs In The Next 3-5 Years

Despite being the world's second-largest market for electric vehicles (EVs), cars powered by internal combustion engines (ICE cars) continue to dominate the sales charts in the U.S. As of February 2024, only 6.5% of new cars sold in the country were electric vehicles — compared to 83.1% which were gas-powered, according to Edmunds. While there is no denying that EVs have become popular over the years, several factors continue to inhibit the growth of EVs in most markets around the world. These factors include range anxiety, concerns over battery charging speeds, and questions about the actual overall cost of ownership for EVs.

It goes without saying that EV companies are constantly on the lookout for ways to get around these key problem areas. Solving these problems could jump-start the adoption rate of EVs and help spur a rise in EV ownership up to 40% of new car sales by 2030, as predicted by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most EV companies are pinning their hopes on revolutionary improvements to battery technology to solve most of the issues preventing wider EV adoption.

This sentiment is shared by Dr. Laine Mears, Automotive Manufacturing Chair at Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR). Dr. Mears has decades of experience in the automotive industry and has also spent years working at several automotive companies. We recently asked Dr. Mears what he thought would be some of the biggest breakthroughs that potential EV buyers can expect within the next few years.