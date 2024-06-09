5 New Battery Technologies That Could Revolutionize Everything From EVs To Smartphones

Scientists from Washington University in St. Louis and MIT have developed a capacitor that can store energy longer than traditional capacitors (found in everything from smartphones to PCs to EVs), without hampering the capacitor's rapid charge and discharge function. A common capacitor, the Class 2 ceramic capacitor, conventionally uses ferroelectric materials — naturally polarized substances whose charge can be reversed when current is passed. It retains the reversed charge even after current is removed. The materials are known for their high permittivity and high volumetric efficiency, or energy density. However, they have a lower relaxation time compared to other materials — with capacitance and energy loss over time — preventing their use in energy storage (or battery tech).

To combat this energy loss, the study published in Science introduced a structure with a 3D layer between 2D layers. In a release, the team said the approach arranges the materials in layers that are "atomically thin", featuring both chemical and non-chemical bonds between the layers. This allows an energy density up to 19 times higher than conventional ferroelectric capacitors, with an "unprecedented" efficiency of up to 90%. The scientists found that a tiny gap in the 3D core allowed them to modulate or induce the relaxation time. Washington University assistant professor Sang-Hoon Bae explained, "That new physical phenomenon is something we hadn't seen before. It enables us to manipulate dielectric material in such a way that it doesn't polarize and lose charge capability." As the technology improves, Bae envisions use in "large electronics, like electric vehicles," with increased storage in capacitors reducing the burden on batteries.