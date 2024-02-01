Snap Recalls Every Single Pixy Drone Over Battery Fire Risk

Snap's venture beyond social media and into the world of cute little drone cameras is coming to an unfortunate end. Snap has asked all buyers to immediately stop using the drone due to fire hazards posed by the battery. Owners have also been advised to not charge the battery pack with immediate effect. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the "lithium-ion battery in the camera can overheat, posing a fire hazard."

The company is said to have sold close to 71,000 units of the Pixy following its launch in 2022. However, merely four months after its market release, Snap put a halt on its development as part of cost-cutting measures, according to The Wall Street Journal. Snap sold the Pixy drone at $230 with battery packs available separately.

Notably, at the time of writing, there have been no reports of property damage due to the batteries, according to the company. With the recall, Snap's social media-tethered drone plans have come to an unsavory halt. Snap says it is accepting refunds for the Pixy units purchased from its official website, Amazon, or received as a gift. The company is also shutting down the automatic photo syncing facility via the mobile app next month.