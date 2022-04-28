Snap's Pixy Drone Revealed: What You Need To Know

Snap's first drone popped up in an FCC listing today, revealing a tiny footprint for a cute device painted in the brand's signature yellow shade. Apparently not pleased with the idea that the FCC would get all the attention, Snap also officially launched the Pixy, a puck-like drone with four tiny fans that can take off from a user's hand. This drone is able to follow its owner around like a flying robotic pet, record video or photos, then land safely — back in the palm of its owner's hand.

Snap is asking for a price of $229.99 for the base package that includes the Pixy drone, a rechargeable battery, a carrying strap, and a USB-C cable. The Pixy Flight pack costs $249.99 and throws in an extra dual battery charger with a pair of batteries inside. Snap will also sell the Dual Battery Charger separately for $49.99, while a single battery pack that can last anywhere between five and eight flights costs $19.99. But here's the bad part: despite the accessible price tag, the official Pixy online shop shows a shipment window of up to 12 weeks.

The pocket-sized flying camera by Snap comes with four preset flight modes that include hover, orbit, reveal, and follow. Subject tracking for humans is part of the package, but there's no remote controller in the mix. According to Snap, all recorded footage from this drone will be wirelessly transferred to the Memories section of a connected device's Snapchat app. Users can use collected media as they see fit, with features like speed ramp, 3D bounce, and audio effects to add some flair before posting on social media. Snap is also working on AR glasses, but they've not yet revealed a release date.