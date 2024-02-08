5 Signs You May Need To Replace Your iPhone Battery

Anyone who's ever had a failing iPhone battery knows that it can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than being an hour away from home without a charger, and then suddenly, your phone is telling you that it's dying, or it quickly becomes so hot to the touch that it turns off. That's why it's important to know the signs of a bad battery, and when to begin looking into replacements. When it comes to iPhones, there are a few common "tells" that will show you that the battery is not having a great time.

Apart from diagnosing and troubleshooting, Apple makes knowing this fairly easy, as the phone itself comes with features that will help you keep track of the battery before it starts to fall apart. A bad iPhone battery also doesn't mean you have to fork over the cash for a new phone. Batteries are replaceable at any phone repair place for a fee, or even by yourself, at home. If it happens too soon Apple even has options that may allow you to get it replaced for free, which you'll learn more about later in the article. Fortunately, some of the issues with iPhone batteries can also be fixed yourself, and we don't mean having to get a whole new battery.