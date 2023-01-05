The Trick To Fix Bad iPhone 14 Pro Battery Life

If you've been a long-time iPhone user, it can be easy to overload on apps. Your very first iPhone may have had astounding battery life, but most users' app list grows over time, and they might use more battery than usual out of the gate whenever you restore them on a brand new iPhone as they resync. Some apps are simply power-hungry, and the problem grows exponentially if you use them often.

To check which apps are using the most battery on your iPhone 14, go to the home screen and tap the Settings icon. In the Settings menu, tap Battery. You will see a list of apps and the percentage of battery power they have used. The list is sorted by the amount of battery used, with the most resource-intensive apps at the top. You can tap on an app to see more detailed information about its battery usage. This will show you how much background activity the app has used and how much time it has spent in the foreground.

Keep in mind that some apps, such as GPS navigation or streaming apps, will naturally use more battery than others. However, if you notice an app using an unusually high percentage of battery, it may be worth considering uninstalling it or restricting its background activity. To do this, tap the app in the battery usage list and toggle the switch next to Background App Refresh to the off position.