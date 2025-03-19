The First Electric Car Is Older Than You'd Realize (And It Looked Stunning)

There is little doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) will have a significant place in the future, but what's less known is that they also had a place in the past. During the 19th century, pioneers like Karl Benz, Gottlieb Daimler, Samuel Brown, Jean Joseph Étienne Lenoir, and others harvested the fruits of the Industrial Revolution by creating vehicles powered by steam and internal combustion.

These early rudimentary creations were scarcely superior to tried-and-true horsepower (the original kind), but visionaries saw a place for them in the future. One of the first practical cars ever invented, Benz's Motorwagen, took its first public drive in Mannheim, Germany, in 1886. Steam had been a viable power source in locomotion for as much as a century before the Motorwagen, and internal combustion dominated personal vehicles in the 20th century. But long before Tesla Motors, Rivian Automotive, and Zero Motorcycles, electrically powered vehicles were in a fierce competition for prominence in the automotive industry.

The technology behind EVs goes back further than most imagine, and it set off a race to see which power source would unlock the personal vehicle's world-altering potential. Much of the EV story is yet to be written, but join us as we cast back into history to uncover the story of the first electric car.

