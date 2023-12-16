Electric Vehicles And Infrastructure: Is The U.S. Really Ready For An EV Revolution?

The global automotive industry is undergoing its most significant transformation in living memory, as the world's biggest carmakers pour unprecedented amounts of cash into developing and manufacturing electric cars. In some parts of the world, EVs have already become the default option for car buyers — for example, in Norway, all-electric BEVs made up around 84% of overall new car sales in October 2023, according to CleanTechnica. This might seem surprising at first, as Norway's major cities are few and far between, spread out over vast distances with few towns in between.

Nonetheless, the country's comprehensive network of chargers means that even in remote areas, it's not difficult to get around with an` EV. This investment in infrastructure, combined with heavy incentives for electric cars and taxes on polluting vehicles, has led to a revolution in how buyers see EVs. However, with American charging infrastructure lagging well behind EV leaders like Norway, critics have questioned whether the nation could cope with a similar change in buyer habits.