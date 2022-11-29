Nearly 25% Of People Surveyed Believe This Myth About Electric Vehicles

A similar number of people surveyed also believe that EVs are actually worse for the environment than gasoline cars with 23.81% of the 588 respondents sharing that particular belief. Here, they aren't entirely wrong. In certain circumstances a gas-powered car is a more environmentally sound purchase than an electric vehicle. Electric vehicle production is more energy-intensive than the production of a standard car. The batteries in particular require rare earth metals that have to be shipped around the world at various points.

Recent research claims it will take an electric vehicle around 19,000 miles, which is close to two years of average use, before it offsets the excess carbon that was produced when it was manufactured. However, once this deficit is overcome, electric vehicles typically become a far greener option. When both kinds of vehicles hit 200,000 miles, the EV may be responsible for around 41% fewer emissions than its gas counterpart.

Things may not actually be that clear cut, however. If you live in an area where most of the energy production is from carbon-neutral sources, then your EV will be a lot more environmentally friendly than ones in areas that are still reliant on fossil fuels for energy generation. Battery replacement may be a major factor too. The batteries in an EV will likely need replacing within 200,000 miles, and those are the main source of the initial carbon deficit. Gas-powered cars will also need major parts replacing during that time, but none of those are as environmentally damaging to produce. So in certain circumstances, the quarter of our readers who have concerns about an EV's environmental impact may have a point.