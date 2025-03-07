Every Car Brand Making EV Batteries In America

There's no denying that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. Petroleum and other fossil fuels are quickly depleting, and hydrogen-powered vehicles aren't yet ready for the mass market. Owing to this, several legacy car manufacturers have started making and selling EVs in the US. BMW, Mercedes, Honda — you name it, and the brand has a few EV options for each target demographic. While there are so many brands selling EVs in the country, have you wondered how many of them use battery packs manufactured within the U.S.? Have you wondered if car brands even manufacture their own battery packs? The answer to the second question is "not all of them."

Advertisement

Several carmakers partner with specialized battery manufacturers to make battery packs for their cars. Some of them may manufacture their own cells, but may not be doing it within the country. There are several benefits to manufacturing car batteries in America, from tax incentives and credits to supply chain optimization, job creation, and national security. These factors have been pushing more manufacturers to set up their manufacturing facilities in the U.S. While the progress has been slow, several manufacturers have caught up and started building plants in the U.S. to cater to the rising demand for EV batteries.

If you want to take advantage of the tax benefits while supporting the country's economic growth, here are all the car brands making EV batteries in the U.S.

Advertisement