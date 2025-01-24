2025 Tesla Model Y Refresh: Specs, Pricing And Details

Barely a couple of weeks after its arrival in China and a few other Asia-Pacific markets, Tesla has finally introduced its Model Y refresh in the U.S. market. The new trim brings a host of crucial upgrades, aside from some aesthetic tweaks for the front and rear. Tesla currently has listed only the Launch Series Long Range AWD version on its website, which bumps up the range figures from 277-337 miles to the 303-320 miles EPA ballpark for the 2025 build.

Advertisement

Tesla is claiming 0-60 mph acceleration figures of 4.1 seconds for the next-gen Model Y, which doesn't quite catch up with the 3.5 seconds advertised for the older Model Y Performance EV or the Model 3's acceleration numbers, which stand at just 2.9 seconds. The top speed of the Model Y Long Range Series stands at 125 miles per hour, matching that of the Model 3's base variant.

The peak charging figures stay the same at 250kW, but the new model brings a slight top-up downgrade, offering 154 miles worth of range with 15 minutes of plugged-in time compared to the 170 miles touted for the top-of-the-line outgoing trim. The asking price has been set at $59,990 before state incentives are included. Financing plans start at $953 per month, and leasing options are also on the table at a $699 monthly fee. You can pick between 19-inch crossflow and 20-inch helix wheels, alongside four exterior color options and a choice between black and white for the interiors.

Advertisement