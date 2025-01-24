2025 Tesla Model Y Refresh: Specs, Pricing And Details
Barely a couple of weeks after its arrival in China and a few other Asia-Pacific markets, Tesla has finally introduced its Model Y refresh in the U.S. market. The new trim brings a host of crucial upgrades, aside from some aesthetic tweaks for the front and rear. Tesla currently has listed only the Launch Series Long Range AWD version on its website, which bumps up the range figures from 277-337 miles to the 303-320 miles EPA ballpark for the 2025 build.
Tesla is claiming 0-60 mph acceleration figures of 4.1 seconds for the next-gen Model Y, which doesn't quite catch up with the 3.5 seconds advertised for the older Model Y Performance EV or the Model 3's acceleration numbers, which stand at just 2.9 seconds. The top speed of the Model Y Long Range Series stands at 125 miles per hour, matching that of the Model 3's base variant.
The peak charging figures stay the same at 250kW, but the new model brings a slight top-up downgrade, offering 154 miles worth of range with 15 minutes of plugged-in time compared to the 170 miles touted for the top-of-the-line outgoing trim. The asking price has been set at $59,990 before state incentives are included. Financing plans start at $953 per month, and leasing options are also on the table at a $699 monthly fee. You can pick between 19-inch crossflow and 20-inch helix wheels, alongside four exterior color options and a choice between black and white for the interiors.
What else has changed?
Inside the cabin, the front row seats get a ventilation upgrade, while the rear row switches to a power-driven two-way folding format. The 15.4-inch front-row display is carried over from its predecessor, but the "Juniper" refresh adds an 8-inch touchscreen panel for second-row passengers, as well. Aside from improved aerodynamics, the weight profile and ground clearance have changed slightly.
The suspension and noise-reduction hardware has been upgraded, too. Notably, this one adds a front-facing camera, bringing the total number to eight. Compared to the 13-speaker array on the older Model Y, the latest from Tesla comes armed with 15 speakers for improved audio output, pairing it with wraparound ambient lights picked from the Model 3 refresh.
The basic warranty coverage stays the same at 4 years or 50,000 miles, while the battery coverage extends to 8 years of usage or 120,000 miles on the road. Deliveries of the new Model Y are expected to begin in March. Notably, Tesla is bundling the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) package as a freebie with its latest car. The updated Model Y hits the U.S. market in rather precarious times. The new administration is eyeing a drastic makeover of the EV policies under President Donald Trump, one that could mean an end to state subsidies and a sharp rise in import tariffs that could take a heavy toll on the sticker price of electric cars, including those sold by Tesla.