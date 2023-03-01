Tesla Model Y Refresh 'Juniper' Leaks As Elon Musk's Latest Project

Elon Musk is just a few hours away from revealing the next phase of his Tesla"Master Plan," and it appears that a Model Y refresh could be a part of the strategy. According to Reuters, internal sources at the automaker claim that the EV-maker is planning a revamp of its electric crossover under the codename Project Juniper. The company is already said to have discussed the cost statistics with its component supply partners, as it looks to tweak the Model Y for its next iteration.

Specific details about the upgrades that we can expect from the next-gen Model Y are currently under wraps. However, Musk has recently hinted at improved EV platforms with a performance boost and lower production costs. Project Juniper isn't the only refresh that Tesla is currently working on, either.

We recently heard about a Model 3 refresh being in the pipeline under the codename Project Highland. If one were to take an educated guess based on the changes made to the Model S, the Model Y redesign will most likely adopt a minimalist look for the interior and a larger digital console. It's unclear whether the next-gen Model Y would start its production journey from Shanghai, Berlin, or elsewhere.