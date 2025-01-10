Tesla Finally Introduces Model Y Juniper Refresh, Adds A Dash Of Cybertruck Swag

Tesla has finally lifted the covers of its highly-anticipated "Juniper" refresh of the Model Y electric crossover. Before we dig into the details, here's the most important part: So far, the updated version has only been confirmed for China, one of Tesla's biggest markets. The Model Y also happens to be fairly popular in China, a battlefield market with the toughest EV competition in the world. Reuters reports that Tesla has also started taking orders for other Asia Pacific markets, as well, but no word on arrival in the North American market yet.

Advertisement

The most arresting aspect of the new Model Y is the front profile, which borrows its LED bar design from the hulking Cybertruck. The bug-eye headlights are gone, and if you squint closely, you just might see a hint of headlight design aggression reminiscent of the Lykan Hypersport. Realistically, however, Tesla's latest update looks closer to the Hyundai Verna (which starts at roughly $12,800 in India) from the front, rather than an uber-exclusive hypercar that costs over $3 million.

Tesla / Hyundai

Tesla's website says the Model Y has been redesigned to maximize efficiency. The wheels have been updated to deliver a quieter ride experience with added grip, and the suspension has received a technical lift as well. Notably, the underbody is now a monolithic piece, thanks to a new die-cast approach that has reduced the number of parts required from nearly six dozen to a single unit.

Advertisement