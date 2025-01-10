Tesla Finally Introduces Model Y Juniper Refresh, Adds A Dash Of Cybertruck Swag
Tesla has finally lifted the covers of its highly-anticipated "Juniper" refresh of the Model Y electric crossover. Before we dig into the details, here's the most important part: So far, the updated version has only been confirmed for China, one of Tesla's biggest markets. The Model Y also happens to be fairly popular in China, a battlefield market with the toughest EV competition in the world. Reuters reports that Tesla has also started taking orders for other Asia Pacific markets, as well, but no word on arrival in the North American market yet.
The most arresting aspect of the new Model Y is the front profile, which borrows its LED bar design from the hulking Cybertruck. The bug-eye headlights are gone, and if you squint closely, you just might see a hint of headlight design aggression reminiscent of the Lykan Hypersport. Realistically, however, Tesla's latest update looks closer to the Hyundai Verna (which starts at roughly $12,800 in India) from the front, rather than an uber-exclusive hypercar that costs over $3 million.
Tesla's website says the Model Y has been redesigned to maximize efficiency. The wheels have been updated to deliver a quieter ride experience with added grip, and the suspension has received a technical lift as well. Notably, the underbody is now a monolithic piece, thanks to a new die-cast approach that has reduced the number of parts required from nearly six dozen to a single unit.
Welcome changes to the Model Y, inside and out
Tesla vaguely claims that the reworked front and rear profiles offer gains in "endurance, performance and service life," but doesn't go into details of just how that was achieved. Talking about design refinements, Tesla has reworked the entire tail light assembly and equipped the new variant with an integrated singular light bar running across the back.
The carmaker has also lifted some inspiration from the redesigned Model 3, including the ambient light bar. The rear seats are electrically folding, and there's a new 8-inch display for rear passengers, as well. The size of the central touchscreen has also grown marginally to a 15.4-inch diagonal. There are a few improvements on the performance side, though nothing too dramatic.
For the Long Range AWD version of the new Model Y, Tesla is touting a range equivalent to 446.7 miles (CLTC figures), besting the 311 miles (EPA) range of the equivalent trim currently on sale in the U.S. market. The acceleration figures have also climbed from 4.8 to 4.3 seconds on the dual-motor version. The ground clearance goes from 172.2 millimeters to 167 millimeters, while wheel options on the table are the usual 19-inch and 20-inch affair.
The asking price for the rear-wheel device model has been set at CNY 263,500, which translates to $35,935 based on current conversion rates. For comparison, the Long-Range AWD model is currently listed at $44,990 for the U.S. market, the AWD version goes for $47,990, and the Performance trim will set you back by $51,990, before incentives.