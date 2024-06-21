How Much Do Lykan Hypersports Cost, And Do They Still Make Them?
Some of the most well-known supercar manufacturers started out as small outfits, driven by the vision of a single enthusiast or a ragtag but passionate team. Ferruccio Lamborghini started his empire manufacturing tractors before building a factory on Italian farmland to take it to Ferrari in the GT car market. Horacio Pagani grew tired of Lamborghini's reluctance to trust his forward-thinking vision, so he struck out on his own. While there are some success stories, other boutique supercar manufacturers are known for overpromising and underdelivering, especially the companies offering high-price, low-volume cars without a proven track record.
It's hard to say which category W Motors falls under. After the Lykan Hypersport got a leading role in the blockbuster hit "Furious 7," the rare model and its manufacturer leapt to superstardom. Paul Walker's monologue about its rarity and $3.4 million price tag only added to the shock value of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto hopping the car from skyscraper to skyscraper in downtown Abu Dhabi.
Outside of the movie, though, the Hypersport is a bit of a mystery, especially since it's no longer being produced. With so few in existence, their ludicrous cost, and speculation about the car's true performance, the Lykan Hypersport has a questionable reputation in the automotive community.
The Lykan Hypersport remains a mystery
The Lykan Hypersport was announced in 2013 with staggering numbers surrounding it. The claimed performance was certainly impressive, with a quoted top speed of 245 miles per hour and a 0-62 mph time of just 2.9 seconds. The Hypersport's Bugatti-rivaling speed was sourced from a RUF-tuned 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine producing a claimed 780 horsepower. In fact, most of the Hypersport's underpinnings, including suspension components, transmission, and powertrain, were borrowed from the RUF CTR3. That performance came at a cost, with a base price of $3.4 million, making it one of the most expensive cars of all time.
The Hypersport wasn't just expensive. Rarity had a large part to play in its intrigue, too. Lykan announced that only seven production units of the Hypersport would ever be made, although an additional ten prop units were also built for use in "Furious 7." With all but one of the prop vehicles destroyed for the movie, only eight Hypersport examples are thought to exist at this point. After those cars were built, Lykan stopped producing the Hypersport altogether to focus on their other vehicles, including the Lykan's replacement — the Fenyr Supersport – and a purpose-built SUV for the Dubai Police.
Despite the Lykan Hypersport's "Fast and Furious" popularity, the car's actual performance has been questioned by enthusiasts and journalists alike, especially since the car's claimed performance figures have never been officially tested. With that being said, speed and performance were never at the top of the Hypersport's priority list, with luxury and build quality taking center stage.