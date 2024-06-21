How Much Do Lykan Hypersports Cost, And Do They Still Make Them?

Some of the most well-known supercar manufacturers started out as small outfits, driven by the vision of a single enthusiast or a ragtag but passionate team. Ferruccio Lamborghini started his empire manufacturing tractors before building a factory on Italian farmland to take it to Ferrari in the GT car market. Horacio Pagani grew tired of Lamborghini's reluctance to trust his forward-thinking vision, so he struck out on his own. While there are some success stories, other boutique supercar manufacturers are known for overpromising and underdelivering, especially the companies offering high-price, low-volume cars without a proven track record.

It's hard to say which category W Motors falls under. After the Lykan Hypersport got a leading role in the blockbuster hit "Furious 7," the rare model and its manufacturer leapt to superstardom. Paul Walker's monologue about its rarity and $3.4 million price tag only added to the shock value of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto hopping the car from skyscraper to skyscraper in downtown Abu Dhabi.

Outside of the movie, though, the Hypersport is a bit of a mystery, especially since it's no longer being produced. With so few in existence, their ludicrous cost, and speculation about the car's true performance, the Lykan Hypersport has a questionable reputation in the automotive community.