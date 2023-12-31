The Story Behind The 'Furious 7' Lykan HyperSport That Went Skyscraper Jumping

The production version of the Lykan features a 3.7-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine capable of 780 horsepower output with 708 lb-ft of torque. If you were ever going to launch a car out of a building onto another building in Abu Dhabi (or at least a set-safe facsimile of Abu Dhabi), you definitely need that kind of muscle.

To clarify, however, the ten Lykan models used in the production of "Furious 7" weren't actually production models. In a 2015 interview with The Verge, the film's car coordinator, Dennis McCarthy, explained that W Motors created a set of movie-grade Lykans explicitly for use in the film. They still had the engine output, of course, but to save some cash, the screen-grade models were constructed from fiberglass rather than their usual carbon fiber bodies. Some extraneous elements were removed, such as the infotainment system, the gauge cluster, and, somewhat worryingly, the airbag. These cars were still extremely expensive to create and trash, just not the Lykan's usual price tag of $3.4 million.

The last surviving "Furious 7" Lykan was returned to W Motors after filming wrapped, where it became something of a mascot for the company. In 2021, the vehicle, stunt damage and all, was auctioned with bids in the millions. The identity of the vehicle's ultimate owner has never been publicly divulged, but whoever was lucky enough secured themselves quite the piece of automotive film history.