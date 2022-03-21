How The Fenyr SuperSport Set Itself Apart From Conventional Supercars
There are supercars, and there are hypercars, and the difference between the two is getting trickier to discern. Today, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Koenigseggs are rulers of the tarmac, while others like Bugatti, Hennessey, and Porsche are breaking records. But there's a particular supercar or hypercar from the Middle East making waves with its mythology-inspired styling, otherworldly performance, and million-dollar price tag.
We're talking about the Fenyr SuperSport by W Motors, the much-awaited follow-up to the automaker's first car, the Lykan HyperSport. You probably know the latter as the car Dominic Toretto (portrayed by actor Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (played by the late, great Paul Walker) jumped between the Etihad Towers in an epic scene from the blockbuster hit "Furious 7."
The Fenyr SuperSport has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor is the most expensive car to appear onscreen in the "Fast and Furious" movie series, with a starting price at around $3.4 million. The Lykan HyperSport also has unique reverse dihedral doors, diamond-encrusted headlights, and the world's first interactive hologram display. It also has 780 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbo, mid-mounted 3.7-liter flat-six engine.
The Fenyr SuperSport is a slightly less expensive supercar
You don't get the fancy headlights or the trick display screen in the Fenyr SuperSport. Instead, you get more power, less weight, and a less expensive $1.9 million price tag, and you still get those groovy suicide doors to boot! Since it weighs less and has more power, it's also faster than its predecessor, making it a bargain in the hypercar realm.
How quick? The Fenyr SuperSport accelerates from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.8 seconds, and W Motors claims zero to 125 mph (200 km/h) happens in 9.4 seconds. Additionally, it has a 248 mph (400 km/h) top speed. In contrast, the Lykan HyperSport achieves the same feat in 2.9 and 9.6 seconds, respectively, owing at least in part to the overall weight of the vehicle. The Lykan HyperSport tips the scales at 3,329 pounds (1,510 kg), while the Fenyr SuperSport is lighter at 3,119 pounds (1,415 kg).
Oh, and did we mention it has more power?
Twin-turbocharged Porsche engine by RUF
The Fenyr SuperSport has a custom twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine built by German automaker RUF, renowned worldwide for making legendary iterations of Porsche sports cars like the CTR Yellowbird. Pumping out 800 horsepower and 722 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a limited-slip differential, the Fenyr is no less potent on the dragstrip than its low-volume brethren.
W Motors engineers mounted the flat-six engine lower in the chassis, so deep that you can't see the motor after opening the rear bonnet like a conventional mid-engine supercar. The design may sound like a drag when it's time to show your friends what's under the hood, but the engine's position within the chassis lowers the center of gravity, helpful when attacking corners at blistering speeds.
The video above shows the following text, used by W Motors as a sort of tagline for the vehicle: "The earth will shake violently. Trees will be uprooted, mountains will fall, and all binds will snap." It's suggested by W Motors that this text was adapted from "Prose Edda," a quintessential source for Norse myth, created by Snorri Sturluson in around 1220.
Design inspired by Norse mythology
W Motors seems to have a love for mythological and fantastical history, as its first vehicle's name stems from the Greek mythological Legend of Lycaon, a tale that gave birth to the legend of the werewolf, a man cursed to transform into a monstrous wolf at the sight of a full moon.
The Fenyr SuperSport got its name from another fearsome and giant wolf in Norse mythology. Legend has it that Fenrir, son of Loki and the giantess Angerboda, was raised by the Aesir gods and found so fearsome that he was bound to a rock with magic. The breaking of the bonds that held Fenrir effectively signaled doomsday — otherwise known as Ragnarök.
Once freed of his bonds, Fenrir killed the god Odin. There's something to be said for a car named after a wolf that killed Odin the Allfather, Norse mythology's most powerful god. The Fenyr SuperSport's face does resemble a formidable wolf, but its angular carbon composite body makes it stand out from other modern supercars.
Above you'll see a photograph of a detail found at the rear end of the roof of the Fenyr SuperSport. The wolf logo gives the viewer a subtle hint at the inspiration for the vehicle's name and appearance.
The next major release from W Motors
W Motors is a Lebanese automaker based in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. The automaker not only builds cars, but it focuses on vehicle engineering and automotive consultancy. W Motors has revealed just two vehicles since its inception in 2012.
W Motors only made seven examples of the Lykan HyperSport from 2014 to 2017. The Abu Dhabi police department bought one, meaning only six Lykan vehicles made it to customer garages. This limited release made the Lykan HyperSport one of the most exclusive production cars in history.
With the Fenyr SuperSport, the automaker is producing 100 units and 10 unique launch edition models, making it more accessible to supercar fans who have the means to spend millions on an exotic street machine. This vehicle's Launch Editions come in yellow, orange, blue, navy blue, green, red, grey, purple, white, and silver. Which do you imagine will be the next to appear in a major motion picture?