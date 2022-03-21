How The Fenyr SuperSport Set Itself Apart From Conventional Supercars

There are supercars, and there are hypercars, and the difference between the two is getting trickier to discern. Today, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Koenigseggs are rulers of the tarmac, while others like Bugatti, Hennessey, and Porsche are breaking records. But there's a particular supercar or hypercar from the Middle East making waves with its mythology-inspired styling, otherworldly performance, and million-dollar price tag.

We're talking about the Fenyr SuperSport by W Motors, the much-awaited follow-up to the automaker's first car, the Lykan HyperSport. You probably know the latter as the car Dominic Toretto (portrayed by actor Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (played by the late, great Paul Walker) jumped between the Etihad Towers in an epic scene from the blockbuster hit "Furious 7."

The Fenyr SuperSport has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor is the most expensive car to appear onscreen in the "Fast and Furious" movie series, with a starting price at around $3.4 million. The Lykan HyperSport also has unique reverse dihedral doors, diamond-encrusted headlights, and the world's first interactive hologram display. It also has 780 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbo, mid-mounted 3.7-liter flat-six engine.