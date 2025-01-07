5 Hidden Features You Can Find On The Cybertruck
The Cybertruck is one of the most recognizable vehicles out there — and that's true for Cybertruck believers and haters alike. The Cybertruck has a long history, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to create something unlike any other truck to exit before it. But with originality comes the potential for flaws, criticisms, and misses. With plenty of recalls in 2024 alone, the Cybertruck had some questionable design elements. However, it has also done a lot of fascinating and groundbreaking things that shouldn't be overlooked.
Despite ongoing hate for the Cybertruck and its design, there are diehard fans of the crazy fast electric truck that enjoy the vehicle's many quirks and unique elements. But even the most passionate Cybertruck defenders don't know every single useful feature within Tesla's love-it-or-hate-it truck. Here are five lesser known features of the Cybertruck that just may make you a believer of the vehicle after all.
You can preset the frunk opening
The frunk is a popular feature on EV's, including the Cybertruck. Cybertruck's frunk has a carrying capacity of about seven cubic feet. It's a bit smaller than some other pickup options out there, but Tesla's controversial truck has plenty of storage options to make up for it — including a hidden second trunk. Tesla's version of the frunk is automatic and has inside lights, giving it some functionality and design elements that have been approved by Cybertruck enthusiasts. But one hidden feature of the frunk is that it can be manually adjusted.
There might be an instance where you don't want the frunk to open all the way up, possibly due to space or safety concerns. If this is the case, you can ensure that the Cybertruck frunk opens the exact amount you want. First, find the exact spot you like and then hold the black button on the bottom of the frunk for three seconds. You'll hear it beep three times. At this point, press it again. Now, opening the frunk will only go to the spot you indicated.
There are two settings for the tonneau cover
One of the Cybertruck's most-discussed features is its automated tonneau cover. Fans of the truck probably remember videos of guys stepping on the cover to show its strength and durability. It can actually withstand the weight of two adults standing on it. While this has been touted as a great feature of the Cybertruck since before it was released, there's a lesser known feature that further improves the quality of the cover.
The cover has two settings, one that opens and closes it partially and another that opens and closes completely. There's a button on the top of the truck near the back of the driver's side. If you want it to open or close partially, lightly press the button. If you want it to close completely, press it a bit longer. To keep your truck safe, the button doesn't work when then the vehicle is locked.
You can adjust the Cybertruck's headlights
Cybertruck owners have expressed frustration with the weak headlights — including high beams. While the spread is admirable, the strength leaves a lot to be desired for some drivers. If you feel that your Cybertruck's headlights are not helpful, you can actually try adjusting them. If you want more visibility in darker settings — or in cases of snow and other harsh elements — try this: Find a level surface, go to "Service" on the Cybertruck's menu, and then "Adjust headlights."
From here, you can scroll to raise or lower the beam. This can help get better vision if there's something in the way, or you want to focus more on a certain area. If that's not enough, you can also turn on the high beams. Automatic high beams are an option. This can be enabled by holding the "high beam" option on the steering wheel. When you see a gray "A" in a circle on the Cybertruck's display, it's turned on and the high beams will come on when needed.
The Cybertruck has built in games if you're bored
The Cybertruck can take a bit to charge. Some drivers have reported waiting an hour and a half to fully charge in some conditions. This is due to the Cybertruck having a larger battery than other EVs. While you can get up to 325 miles per charge, a road trip may have a few stops that start to feel long for more impatient drivers. To help in these situations, the Cybertruck actually has games to help pass the time.
The games on the Cybertruck have quite a range. There are retro arcade titles like Asteroids and Centipede, table-top games like solitaire and sudoku, and newer platformers like Cuphead. The games are playable on the touch screen on the Cybertruck's dash, using the steering wheel buttons as the controller input. Other entertainment is also available on the dash, like streaming services, so you can also watch movies and TV shows if you're extra bored.
The doors have a manual release for safety
Ever worried about getting stuck inside a Cybertruck? If so, Tesla has created a safety feature just for you. The front and back doors both have a manual release, meaning they can be opened even without power. For the front doors, a hard-to-spot lever on the inside next to the window switches will open them, just like with a traditional car. Pull it up and the door will pop open. It's another interesting feature found in the Cybertruck's interior.
The rear doors can be opened from inside the storage area built into each rear door. Like we said, there's no shortage of storage in the Cybertruck. Lift the rubber piece at the bottom to reveal a yellow tab, and then pull it. The door will now open. This short video shows how each manual release works.
If all else fails, however, you can probably shoot the door open. The Cybertruck is not as bulletproof as Elon Musk originally claimed.