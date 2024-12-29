The Cyberbeast's Top Speed Isn't The Only Thing That Makes It Appealing

The Cybertruck and Cyberbeast may look the same (aside from the Cyberbeast's three-headed Cerberus logo) but their performances are quite different. The Cybertruck has a dual-motor system that creates 600 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 112 miles per hour while the Cyberbeast has a tri-motor (hence the Cerberus) that has 845 hp and shoots to 130 mph. While that top speed is already a massive difference, it's really the acceleration that has captivated the car community.

The Cybertruck races from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds but the Cyberbeast reaches 60 in an eye-watering 2.6 seconds. This is even more impressive when you realize the Cyberbeast weighs 6,884 pounds, but still has the fastest zero-60 acceleration of any truck. And it's not just trucks that fall victim to the Cyberbeast — sporty cars are also its prey. Even the quick Corvette ZR1 is just 0.3 seconds ahead.

There are also a few other differences to keep in mind. While the Cybertruck has all-wheel drive — meaning both front- and rear-locking differentials and individual wheel torque — the Cyberbeast only has front-locking differential, which means it's likely better to stick to the road in it due to limited terrain handling. The Cyberbeast also has less range, 320 miles compared to the Cybertruck's 340. This is due to the Cyberbeast having a Beast Mode — more power means less distance.

Both are tough to clean, have an awkward shape, and not-so-great visibility. But only the Cyberbeast can compete with supercars on the track.