The Cyberbeast's Top Speed Isn't The Only Thing That Makes It Appealing
The Cybertruck has been getting a lot of flak over the past few years. First there's the questionable design, then the sort of lie that the truck was bulletproof, and then the six recalls in 2024. Despite the flaws, however, the Cybertruck has amassed a loyal following due to its unique looks and promised functionality in all types of terrain. Some believers have even been willing to shell out $39,000 extra for the Cyberbeast trim, which boasts faster speeds and other performance bonuses.
The Cybertruck is the quickest truck of all time — and the Cyberbeast only makes the gap even larger. Yes, the warning lights were too small. Yes, the accelerator pad was getting dislodged and stuck. Yes, the windshield wiper wasn't completely functional. Yes, the rear camera had delayed images. But how many trucks can say they are faster than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS? The Cyberbeast can.
Cyberbeast has faster acceleration than Cybertruck
The Cybertruck and Cyberbeast may look the same (aside from the Cyberbeast's three-headed Cerberus logo) but their performances are quite different. The Cybertruck has a dual-motor system that creates 600 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 112 miles per hour while the Cyberbeast has a tri-motor (hence the Cerberus) that has 845 hp and shoots to 130 mph. While that top speed is already a massive difference, it's really the acceleration that has captivated the car community.
The Cybertruck races from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds but the Cyberbeast reaches 60 in an eye-watering 2.6 seconds. This is even more impressive when you realize the Cyberbeast weighs 6,884 pounds, but still has the fastest zero-60 acceleration of any truck. And it's not just trucks that fall victim to the Cyberbeast — sporty cars are also its prey. Even the quick Corvette ZR1 is just 0.3 seconds ahead.
There are also a few other differences to keep in mind. While the Cybertruck has all-wheel drive — meaning both front- and rear-locking differentials and individual wheel torque — the Cyberbeast only has front-locking differential, which means it's likely better to stick to the road in it due to limited terrain handling. The Cyberbeast also has less range, 320 miles compared to the Cybertruck's 340. This is due to the Cyberbeast having a Beast Mode — more power means less distance.
Both are tough to clean, have an awkward shape, and not-so-great visibility. But only the Cyberbeast can compete with supercars on the track.