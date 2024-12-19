2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 0-60 Time: How Quick Is It?

The eighth generation Corvette is a seriously impressive sports car. It reinvented the Corvette formula by switching from a front-engine layout to a mid-engine layout, and it graduated into a new class of performance, fighting off much more expensive rivals. After the introduction of the standard C8, with all the high praise it received, the higher-performance E-Ray and Z06 continued to excite enthusiasts and keyboard warriors alike. Now, with the ultimate version of the Corvette on the horizon, the hits just keep on coming.

Chevy started the ZR1 numbers journey by telling us all about the power the twin-turbo vette produced, then dropping the bombshell about the ZR1's top speed of 233 mph, as achieved by General Motors President Mark Reuss. Now, they have released the 0-60 mph acceleration time for the new 1,064-horsepower ZR1 along with the quarter-mile time and the numbers are astonishing. To get from a dead stop to 60 mph, the standard ZR1 takes just 2.5 seconds. It will keep accelerating up to 152 mph, as it crosses the quarter-mile mark in just 9.7 seconds. The optional ZTK package brings the ZR1's 0-60 time down to just 2.3 seconds and the quarter-mile time down by a tenth, to 9.6 seconds.