2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 0-60 Time: How Quick Is It?
The eighth generation Corvette is a seriously impressive sports car. It reinvented the Corvette formula by switching from a front-engine layout to a mid-engine layout, and it graduated into a new class of performance, fighting off much more expensive rivals. After the introduction of the standard C8, with all the high praise it received, the higher-performance E-Ray and Z06 continued to excite enthusiasts and keyboard warriors alike. Now, with the ultimate version of the Corvette on the horizon, the hits just keep on coming.
Chevy started the ZR1 numbers journey by telling us all about the power the twin-turbo vette produced, then dropping the bombshell about the ZR1's top speed of 233 mph, as achieved by General Motors President Mark Reuss. Now, they have released the 0-60 mph acceleration time for the new 1,064-horsepower ZR1 along with the quarter-mile time and the numbers are astonishing. To get from a dead stop to 60 mph, the standard ZR1 takes just 2.5 seconds. It will keep accelerating up to 152 mph, as it crosses the quarter-mile mark in just 9.7 seconds. The optional ZTK package brings the ZR1's 0-60 time down to just 2.3 seconds and the quarter-mile time down by a tenth, to 9.6 seconds.
What is the ZTK package and how does the ZR1 compare to other Corvettes?
The full details about the ZR1 and all its equipment aren't out yet, but we do have some information about the ZR1 ZTK package we can drool over. The standard ZR1 comes with Chevy's twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine, of course, and as we mentioned it puts out 1,064 hp along with 828 lb-ft of torque. The ZTK doesn't add any power (not like you'd need it), but along with a stiffer suspension tuning setup, it does throw in a carbon-fiber aero package, and some ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. The carbon-fiber aero package includes a high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, and a hood gurney lip.
For comparison, the standard C8 Corvette with the Z51 package uses a naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that puts out 490 hp and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, according to Chevy. The Z06 with its 670-horsepower, supercharged, 5.5-liter V8 and the optional Z07 package drops that time to 2.6 seconds. The 655-horsepower hybrid E-Ray Corvette gets a jump off the line thanks to its all-wheel drive setup, reaching 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, according to Chevy. The ZR1 with its super sticky rubber makes the leap to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, easily making it the fastest of the Corvette bunch and one of the quickest new cars you can buy from any major brand.