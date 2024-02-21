These Are The Fastest New Cars Built By Every Major Brand

For decades, each car generation has pushed the boundaries of what's possible, with automakers shaving milliseconds off 0 to 60 mph times and defying the laws of physics with the ever-increasing top speeds. While internal combustion was once the undisputed king of the road, there's a new melody rising above the roar of exhaust pipes — the silent surge of electric power.

Fortunately, this isn't a battle between ICE and electric; it's an exhilarating concerto where both instruments play their part. Whether it's the silent symphony of electrons or the guttural roar of a V8, these cars are the apex predators of every major car brand. They are finely tuned machines honed for blistering acceleration, heart-stopping performance, and razor-sharp handling.

These cars are a testament to the relentless human quest to conquer the tyranny of time. While they can all leisurely crawl in everyday traffic, they can also slingshot from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds, overwhelming your senses and warping your perception of time.