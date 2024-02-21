These Are The Fastest New Cars Built By Every Major Brand
For decades, each car generation has pushed the boundaries of what's possible, with automakers shaving milliseconds off 0 to 60 mph times and defying the laws of physics with the ever-increasing top speeds. While internal combustion was once the undisputed king of the road, there's a new melody rising above the roar of exhaust pipes — the silent surge of electric power.
Fortunately, this isn't a battle between ICE and electric; it's an exhilarating concerto where both instruments play their part. Whether it's the silent symphony of electrons or the guttural roar of a V8, these cars are the apex predators of every major car brand. They are finely tuned machines honed for blistering acceleration, heart-stopping performance, and razor-sharp handling.
These cars are a testament to the relentless human quest to conquer the tyranny of time. While they can all leisurely crawl in everyday traffic, they can also slingshot from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds, overwhelming your senses and warping your perception of time.
2024 Volkswagen Golf R – 4.5 Seconds
Volkswagen first introduced the Golf R in 2002 –- a hot hatch with 240 hp from a 3.2-liter VR6 engine. Over the years, the Golf R evolved from using the VR6 engine to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. As of 2024, the Golf R is in its eighth generation, boasting more performance than its predecessors. It produces 315 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
Volkswagen offers two transmission options: a six-speed manual and a seven-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. With the seven-speed DSG transmission, the Golf R can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The eighth generation Golf R boasts multiple performance-focused features, including a sport suspension system, adaptive chassis control, and an XDS cross differential system.
The driver gets a wide selection of driving modes, Including Race, Sport, and Comfort. In Race mode, the driver has an additional submenu with Drift and Special modes. However, all this comes at a price, $45,665 to be precise, slightly higher than its main rival, the Honda Civic Type R, and pony cars like the base Mustang with similar horsepower figures and more torque.
2024 Toyota GR Supra – 3.9 Seconds
For decades, Toyota has been synonymous with reliability and quality thanks to its strict quality control standards. The brand boasts iconic nameplates like the Celica, Corolla, Land Cruiser, and Supra. Of all these nameplates, the Supra remains the brand's flagship sports car, going on for over four decades.
For the fifth generation, Toyota collaborated with BMW, leading to the GR Supra sharing parts, powertrains, and BMW's CLAR platform with the Z4. Despite this, the GR Supra boasts a rear-wheel drive system and a six-cylinder engine in the higher trims, like its predecessors. For the 2024 model year, Toyota offers four GR Supra trims: 2.0, 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the 45th Anniversary Edition with a manually adjustable rear spoiler.
The 2.0 trim uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, while the latter trims use the more powerful turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain helps make these trims the fastest Toyota models, boasting a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.9 seconds with the eight-speed auto and 4.2 seconds with the six-speed manual transmission.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse – 3.7 Seconds
The Mustang has been Ford's muscle car offering for almost six decades. For its seventh generation, the Mustang introduced a new design, multiple affordable models, and an all-new Dark Horse trim with a 500 hp V8 engine. In addition to its 5.0-liter Coyote engine, the Mustang Dark Horse gets an aggressive exterior design with improved aero. These upgrades help the Mustang Dark Horse sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds when paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission. The Dark Horse is slower with the six-speed manual, completing the sprint in 4.6 seconds.
Despite having 100 hp per liter, the Mustang Dark Horse has additional performance features like high-performance Brembo brakes, MagneRide shocks, brake cooling NACA ducts, and a Torsen rear differential. Ford also offers a wide selection of optional extras, including lightweight carbon fiber wheels and a Handling Package with stiffer springs, a unique rear wing, and wider tires. The interior of the Dark Horse also has some performance-infused elements, like the anodized paddle shifters for models with automatic transmission and a thick, flat-bottomed steering wheel.
2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – 3.5 Seconds
Dodge has produced muscle cars for over six decades, including iconic models like the Dart GTS 440, Polara, Charger, and Challenger. Unfortunately, the lineup got smaller over the years, leaving Dodge with only a handful of vehicles for sale. These include the Hornet, Charger, Challenger, and Durango. For the 2024 model year, only two of these models remain since Dodge ended the production of the Charger and Challenger in 2023.
Fortunately, despite the departure of its two popular brutes, Dodge still has the Durango around –- an excellent platform for the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat sits at the top of the lineup, producing 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. This results in a blistering 0 to 60 mph sprint of 3.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest three-row SUVs on the market. In addition to its party piece, the mighty engine, the Durango SRT Hellcat has Bilstein high-performance suspension, Brembo high-performance brakes, and an all-wheel drive system for maximum traction in most conditions.
Dodge offers this performance for a starting price of $95,995 but can quickly surpass $100,000 with options. However, that's better than most of its European rivals like the Audi RS Q8, BMW X5 M, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which all have a starting price of over $120,000.
2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing - 3.4 Seconds
Despite being a renowned luxury automaker, Cadillac also produces high-performance vehicles thanks to its V division. Cadillac first introduced its first V-Series model in 2004, the CTS-V. Over the years, there have been some noteworthy V-Series models, including the two-seat grand tourer XLR-V and the ATS-V coupe and sedan, the first V-Series models with turbocharging technology.
Currently, there are five high-performance Cadillac V models: the CT4-V, CT4-V Blackwing, CT5-V, CT-5-V Blackwing, and the Escalade V. The fastest of the bunch is the CT5-V Blackwing with a blistering 3.4 second 0-60 mph sprint. Under its hood sits a hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. The starting price for all this power is $93,495; however, it can quickly surpass $100,000 with options.
Cadillac pairs the V8 with either a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. The 10-speed delivers quicker acceleration, while the six-speed manages an impressive 3.6 seconds. Cadillac also outfits the CT5-V Blackwing with multiple performance upgrades, including Michelin Pilot Sport 4S low-profile tires, Brembo high-performance brakes, and Magnetic Ride Control.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe – 3.1 Seconds
Since Mercedes-Benz began collaborating with AMG in the 1990s, there have been multiple memorable performance cars like the C 63 AMG, CLK GTR, SLS AMG Black Series, and G 63 AMG 6x6. For the 2024 model year, Mercedes-AMG has some new models, including the C 63 S E Performance, S 63 S E Performance, the all-new CLE, and the revised GT lineup. The AMG GT lineup is the fastest, thanks to a handcrafted V8 engine with two potencies. The base AMG GT 55 trim produces 469 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.
Opting for the AMG GT 63 ups the performance to 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. While these figures don't match the 720 hp AMG GT Black Series, these models manage a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 3.8 and 3.1 seconds, respectively. Mercedes-AMG pairs the V8 with a 9G AMG Speedshift transmission, sending power to the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. In addition, Mercedes-AMG enhances the GT lineup with an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential, six driving modes, AMG's Active Ride Control suspension, and rear axle steering.
2024 Audi RS e-tron GT - 3.1 Seconds
The e-tron lineup represents Audi's electric future, offering various vehicles, from sedans to SUVs. Audi's e-tron GT shares its platform with the slightly quicker Porsche Taycan. The RS e-tron GT's dual motors produce 637 hp with boost engaged. While that's not comparable with the Taycan's 938 hp, it's enough to rocket the Audi from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.
The Audi RS e-tron GT uses a two-speed transmission, helping provide instantaneous acceleration and improve range. Audi also outfits the RS e-tron GT with e-torque vectoring plus, an impressive all-wheel drive system, which Audi claims improves driving dynamics for most road conditions.
You'll have to part with at least $147,100 for all this performance. Fortunately, Audi adds many features, including a Bang & Olufsen sound system, Matrix-design LED headlights, an array of sensors, a carbon fiber roof, a full leather interior, a virtual cockpit, and two charging ports.
2024 BMW M8 Competition Coupe - 3.0 Seconds
BMW started its motorsports division, BMW M, in 1972. In 1978, BMW M launched its first road car, the BMW M1. While it was nothing like the modern BMW M variants, it was a mid-engine sports car with a 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine producing 273 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque.
In 2024, the M8 Competition Coupe and Gran Coupe are the two fastest new offerings, boasting a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. These models have a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine under the hood with 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. While both vehicles share a starting price of $138,800, the coupe is lighter, weighing 4,295 pounds.
The Competition trims have many standard performance features, including an Active M Differential, M Sport exhaust system, Adaptive M Suspension, dynamic driving modes, and an eight-speed M Sport transmission. Despite all the performance features, both M8 Competition variants ooze luxury, offering exclusive trims, luxurious leather upholstery, and an immersive Harmann Kardon sound system.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray – 2.5 Seconds
Chevrolet revamped the eighth-generation Corvette, giving it a mid-engine layout and ushering it into the modern era of sports cars. While this isn't the coolest Corvette according to our 2022 survey, it's among the most powerful, no matter the trim option, such as the base Stingray and the fire-breathing Z06. Chevrolet also offers a more modern Corvette, the E-Ray, a hybrid with less power than the Z06 and a lower price tag. Fortunately, despite being 274 pounds heavier than the Z06, the E-Ray is quicker, sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
Unlike the Z06, which uses the LT6 5.5-liter V8 engine, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray shares its engine with the Stingray, a less powerful LT2 6.2-liter V8 with 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Chevrolet also adds a 160 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque electric drive unit, which powers the front wheels and boosts the E-Ray's performance to 655 hp and 595 lb-ft of torque.
Chevrolet also fits the E-Ray with unique performance features, including carbon ceramic brakes, Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension, a performance exhaust system, and an optional ZER performance package with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S ZP summer tires.
2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo S – 2.3 Seconds
Porsche launched the Taycan in 2019 as a sedan. Just two years later, Porsche introduced the Cross Turismo, a wagon variant of the Taycan. The Taycan was Porsche's first all-electric sports car and offered a unique combination of power and luxury. For the 2024 model year, the Taycan has four main trim options: the base, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S. The trim options are the same for the sedan, Cross Turismo, and Sport Turismo body styles. While the base Taycan produces a respectable 402 hp from a single motor, the top trim Porsche Taycan Turbo S boasts 938 hp and 818 lb-ft of torque with Launch Control engaged.
These ludicrous performance figures enable the Taycan Turbo S to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds and reach a top track speed of 161 mph. The motor placement on the front and rear axle gives the Taycan Turbo S all-wheel drive capability. Porsche implements innovative technologies like an optimized performance battery, rear axle steering, and adaptive air suspension for the best performance. In addition, Porsche offers the driver a racetrack-derived Push-to-Pass system offering up to 94 hp boost for 10 seconds.
Unfortunately, to enjoy all this performance goodness, buyers will part with at least $209,000 for the Taycan Turbo S.
2024 Tesla Model S – 1.99 Seconds
In 2012, Tesla officially launched the Model S luxury electric sedan with a revolutionary powertrain that gave it ludicrous performance and an ultra-low center of gravity. Since then, Tesla has launched multiple electric vehicles, helping it become the bestselling luxury car brand in the U.S. For the 2024 model year, Tesla offers two Model S trims: the base and the Model S Plaid. While the base variant is reasonably quick with its 0 to 60 mph run of 3.1 seconds, the Plaid outperforms all Tesla offerings with its rollout redacted 0 to 60 mph sprint of 1.99 seconds.
The Model S Plaid boasts a tri-motor setup, producing 1,020 hp to reach a quarter mile in 9.23 seconds on its way to a 200 mph top speed. In addition to the high-performance motors, Tesla also fits the Model S Plaid with adaptive suspension, enhanced battery architecture for continuous track runs, and the $20,000 Track Package with a carbon ceramic brake kit, Zero-G wheels, and stickier rubber.
While this makes the Model S Plaid one of the fastest sedans, owners still have to fork out at least $89,990 for the Plaid and $74,990 for the base Model S.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 – 1.66 Seconds
The Challenger is an iconic nameplate not only for Dodge but also in the muscle car industry. Dodge first introduced the Challenger in 1969 with two powertrain options: an inline-six and a V8. Over the years, there have been three Dodge Challenger generations, with the most recent one in production from 2008 to 2023. To say goodbye to the current generation Challenger, Dodge introduced the Last Call series with seven special editions. The last of these special editions was the Challenger SRT Demon 170, boasting 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8.
The result is a quick 0 to 60 mph run of 1.66 seconds and a quarter mile time of 8.9 seconds. Dodge made extensive upgrades to achieve such performance numbers, including a 3.0-liter supercharger, an all-new driveline, drag radials, adaptive suspension with custom drag calibration settings, and TransBrake 2.0. While Dodge set the starting price for the Challenger SRT Demon 170 at $96,666, getting one was still hard, considering Dodge had planned to build only 3,300 units.