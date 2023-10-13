2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray First Drive: Z06-Beating Hybrid Offers More Than Just Speed

The E-Ray's electric motor sits beneath the front trunk, while the V8 slots in between the cockpit and the rear axle—never the twain do the drivetrains meet. During real-world driving, this layout means that Juechter's team needed to nail the ECU programming for throttle response and regenerative braking just right. On public roads, the system mostly worked as expected, other than when I lifted off a few times while trail braking into a turn, and the sudden front-end drag of regen snapped the steering wheel back towards the centerline with some significant force. The sensation surprised me, not quite the same as throttle liftoff oversteer but absolutely enough to ruin a perfect apex line. Curiouser and curiouser... How might this quirk of a hybrid supercar translate to the rest of the media program's autocross and track time, I started to wonder.

On a gritty parking lot behind the grandstands of Pikes Peak International Raceway, we as a collective found out. This time around, Chevy dropped media drivers into a fleet of E-Rays shod in the optional Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, as befitting the more aggressive series of exercises ahead. First, I loped through an autocross circuit littered with cones for a sighting lap of the tight turns, highlighted by a center ring intended for donut practice. Then I lined up for a first real rip around the course, immediately regretting the mistaken decision to left-foot brake with those carbon-ceramics, which led to plenty of skittering as the chompers hauled down speed much harder than expected after my time on the all-seasons.