Electric 2025 Taycan Boosts Speed, Power & Charging To Set Production Porsche Records
German automaker Porsche has unveiled a significant update to its flagship all-electric sedan, the Taycan, for the 2025 model year. One of the biggest updates since the Taycan burst onto the scene in 2019, notable feature additions to the newest Taycan models include increased power, faster charging capabilities, a more comprehensive standard equipment list, and an improved chassis and suspension system.
The increased power upgrades have resulted in acceleration times dropping by up to 0.6 seconds across the board. Take the case of the top-of-the-line Taycan Turbo S, which now does 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. Additionally, a new "push-to-pass" function included in the optional Sport Chrono package temporarily increases power by up to 70 kW for a short window of 10 seconds, depending on the specific Taycan model.
With this package, the base Taycan model gains 60 kW of power, while the Taycan Turbo S receives an additional 140 kW when using Launch Control. This elevates the system output of the top model to 700 kW (938 hp), making it the most powerful production Porsche currently available.
Despite the performance gains, Porsche has managed to improve the Taycan's efficiency through various upgrades, including a new rear-axle motor, optimized software, and revised thermal management. Additionally, maximum recuperation during deceleration has increased by 30%, allowing the car to capture more energy when braking.
What else is new with the 2025 Porsche Taycan?
The performance upgrades aside, perhaps the most notable change to the 2025 Porsche Taycan comes in the form of a significant expansion of standard equipment compared to prior iterations. This now includes features like Lane Change Assist, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, electronically folding mirrors with illumination, Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), a revised cooling system, wireless charging tray, dual charging ports, and Drive Mode selection. Notably, base Taycan models now come equipped with adaptive air suspension.
For those wondering about changes to the battery performance and charging times, it is worth noting that the 2025 Porshe Taycan can reach up to 320 kW at 800-volt DC stations. This translates to a 10-80% charge in just 18 minutes under ideal conditions despite the larger battery capacity. The Performance Battery Plus now boasts 105 kWh, offering greater range.
While pricing for the base 2025 Taycan starts at $99,400, the Taycan 4S will cost much more at $118,500. Then there is the Taycan Turbo, priced at $173,600, while the top-tier 2025 Taycan Turbo S comes in at $209,000. If you wish to opt for one of the four Cross Turismo variants, the most affordable option is the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, listed at $111,100. Then there is the 4S Cross Turismo option listed at $125,200, the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo priced at $176,300, and the top-of-the-line 2025 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, which will set you back by a cool $211,700.
Orders for the 2025 Taycan sedan and Cross Turismo models are currently open, with the first units expected to reach the U.S. Porsche Centers in the summer of 2024.