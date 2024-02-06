Electric 2025 Taycan Boosts Speed, Power & Charging To Set Production Porsche Records

German automaker Porsche has unveiled a significant update to its flagship all-electric sedan, the Taycan, for the 2025 model year. One of the biggest updates since the Taycan burst onto the scene in 2019, notable feature additions to the newest Taycan models include increased power, faster charging capabilities, a more comprehensive standard equipment list, and an improved chassis and suspension system.

The increased power upgrades have resulted in acceleration times dropping by up to 0.6 seconds across the board. Take the case of the top-of-the-line Taycan Turbo S, which now does 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. Additionally, a new "push-to-pass" function included in the optional Sport Chrono package temporarily increases power by up to 70 kW for a short window of 10 seconds, depending on the specific Taycan model.

With this package, the base Taycan model gains 60 kW of power, while the Taycan Turbo S receives an additional 140 kW when using Launch Control. This elevates the system output of the top model to 700 kW (938 hp), making it the most powerful production Porsche currently available.

Despite the performance gains, Porsche has managed to improve the Taycan's efficiency through various upgrades, including a new rear-axle motor, optimized software, and revised thermal management. Additionally, maximum recuperation during deceleration has increased by 30%, allowing the car to capture more energy when braking.